‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska is officially a mom of two after welcoming her first child, a baby boy, with husband Cole DeBoer.

Just three months after tying the knot in South Dakota, the Teen Mom 2 star has shared a photo of her new son on Instagram, revealing he arrived weeks before his February due date. In the photo, Houska’s son’s tiny hand was seen.

“Welcome to the world, sweet boy,” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of her Instagram picture.

In less than one hour’s time, Chelsea Houska’s photo garnered over 100,000 likes and nearly 5,000 comments from her fans and followers.

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Reveals How Her Daughter Aubree Is Prepping To Be A Big Sis & It’s Beyond Adorable https://t.co/ZjGsgwVyyk pic.twitter.com/KafNxCFGdV — Fashion Woow (@fashionwooow) January 13, 2017

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer first shared their exciting baby news with fans in a blog post on her official website. After launching the site, Chelsea Houska shared a post with the title, “And then there were four.” In the post, Houska said she and her daughter, seven-year-old Aubree Houska, were thrilled with the news of her new sibling and listed her due date as “February 2017.” Months later, Houska confirmed she and DeBoer were expecting a baby boy — and revealed that his closet was already filled with adorable plaid outfits.

While Aubree was hoping for a baby girl, Chelsea Houska recently told MTV that Aubree was still excited to have a little brother and thrilled with the idea of having someone else to play with in the house.

“She’s been an only child — she gets a bit bored just hanging out with me and Cole,” Chelsea Houska revealed during an interview with MTV News, via Perez Hilton. “We’re not as fun as younger kids, so I think she’s excited to have a little friend. She even wants a crib in her bedroom so she can get up in the night with him! I said I would take her up on that offer.”

Chelsea Houska wasn’t due until next month but in the weeks leading up to her due date, she made it clear to her fans and followers on Twitter that an early birth was possible because she welcomed daughter Aubree five weeks before her due date.

In recent years, Teen Mom 2 fans have seen Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s relationship play out, starting with the early points of their romance. As fans will recall, Houska fell hard for DeBoer and her daughter made it clear that she was a fan as well. So, about a year after they began dating, Chelsea and Aubree Houska welcomed DeBoer into their home and months later, he proposed.

Following Chelsea Houska’s baby news last July, many fans were left wondering whether or not the reality star would move forward with her plans to wed DeBoer, but in October, as she sported a growing baby bump, Houska walked down the aisle and made their relationship official.

Before Chelsea Houska’s son’s birth, the Teen Mom 2 star shared details of her pregnancy, revealing that the boy, whose name has not yet been revealed, was quite active in her stomach. She also said that DeBoer was over-the-moon about becoming a father.

“This little dude is constantly kicking and rolling around, and both his daddy and sister always have their hands on my belly to feel him. Cole is the proudest man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son. He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha!”

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, and their growing family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]