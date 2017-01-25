Cynthia Bailey On Porsha’s Anger Management: Did She Feel Fooled By ‘RHOA’ Star?

Cynthia Bailey has been quite preoccupied with her divorce, selling her marital home and finding a new home while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, so she doesn’t know everything that’s going on with her co-stars. Bailey has revealed that she has heard things from Kenya Moore and even Phaedra Parks about Porsha Williams’ issues, so when she heard that Williams wanted to give an update on her progress, she was excited. Sadly, things quickly derailed and Cynthia is now reflecting on the event.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now revealing that she was surprised that Porsha flipped out after being asked about her anger management. Of course, Kenya Moore did hint that she wanted some drama, and Kandi Burruss flipped out when she felt that Williams was attacking her, but this wasn’t the plan at all – at least according to Cynthia Bailey. She was shocked that things escalated so quickly.

“I was actually surprised that it got so dramatic. Phaedra’s glamping trip was going to be the first time that we all went away together for a few days since the altercation in the alley between Porsha and her friend Jamie at the Christmas party. The incident was never really discussed amongst all the ladies to my knowledge, and I am still not sure how or why it happened,” Cynthia Bailey reveals in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sharing that she is still in the dark about what made Porsha flip out last year.

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta last year, Williams got into a fight with another person at Phaedra Parks’ Christmas party and she got physical with the person in an alley close to the event. Rumor has it that charges were filed and that Porsha lost control, and it is possible that this event was enough for her to seek help for her anger management. As Cynthia Bailey points out, no one really knows what happened to make Porsha freak out.

Bailey just wanted to see if the ladies could be together in a public space without getting into a fight, as Phaedra had proposed a camping trip for them all. But Cynthia may have been worried about the ladies all going away and things quickly escalating out of control. This wouldn’t be the first time that they have all lost control, as last year, punches were thrown and Cynthia Bailey herself kicked Porsha in the stomach.

“So there was some concern about this being our first trip together since the incident. Also, Kenya had mentioned to me that she had recently had lunch with Phaedra, and Phaedra told her that Porsha was in anger management and actually wanted to share the news with us. It all seemed very positive, and was looking forward to the update. According to Kenya and Phaedra’s recent conversation, I thought this would be a great opportunity for Porsha to share what she felt comfortable sharing and move on,” Cynthia Bailey explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

It does seem odd that Williams didn’t want to talk about her anger management classes if she was proud of them and her progress. But maybe she felt betrayed as she had told Phaedra about her classes in confidence and Parks was sharing the news as a form of gossip with the ladies.

What do you think of Cynthia Bailey’s comments about the dinner meeting that quickly escalated to a huge fight between the ladies? Do you think the ladies were pushing Williams to dish on her anger management, or do you think she should have been open and honest about her progress, since they all wanted the best for her?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Sharknado]