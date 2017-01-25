‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Paul Fears His Son Is Dead, Victoria Blasts Billy, And Dylan Comes Home

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a few juicy moments on the CBS soap opera on Wednesday, January 25. Paul (Doug Davidson) drills Fisk (Scott Speiser) about Dylan’s (Steve Burton) whereabouts. He tells him that Dylan was an undercover cop and disclosed that finding him was a top priority. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will learn that Billy (Jason Thompson) gave her teenage son, Reed (Tristian Lake Leabu) sex advice. Dylan arrives at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) doorstep, but the Young and the Restless fans wonder if it’s a dream.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Fisk has been arrested and will meet with Paul to gather more information about Dylan’s possible whereabouts. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Fisk will say that he never met “Derek,” but Paul doesn’t believe him.

After Paul roughs him up, Fisk admits that he met “Derek,” but wasn’t aware that he was an undercover cop. He adds that he has no idea where he is and had nothing to do with his disappearance.

TODAY ON #YR: Dylan is missing and the Chief is on the case! pic.twitter.com/X7JwLIRmrG — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 23, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Paul calls Christine(Lauralee Bell) and lets her know what’s going on in Miami. He tells his wife that he has a terrible feeling about Dylan and hopes he is still alive somewhere. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul suggests that it’s time to warn Sharon that Dylan may not return home.

As you can imagine, Sharon will be horrified when she learns that Dylan could be dead. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) encourages her mother to be positive and believe that Dylan will come home safely. Sharon admits she feels as if God is punishing her for lying about Sully and taking Dylan from her.

After Mariah leaves, Sharon hears someone at her door. When she opens the door, she sees Dylan. Since the Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Dylan is in the midst of a Miami battle with Fisk, the viewers think that Sharon is daydreaming. It seems pretty clear that Dylan didn’t really make his way home.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria will have some harsh words for Billy on Wednesday’s episode. She will state that they made an agreement about Reed and he was supposed to tell her everything he discusses with her son. According to Soap Opera Spy, Billy will defend himself by saying that all he said was to be responsible and use protection, but Victoria will not be happy. She will say that Billy should have let her know what he was up to because he is too young to be having sex.

After Victoria kicks Billy out of her house, Reed tells his mom to cut his former stepdad some slack. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victoria is not interested in giving into Billy. She feels that she is perfectly in the right to be upset by his lapse in judgment where Reed is concerned.

Across town, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) meets with her mother (monster) -in-law about working with Jack (Peter Bergman). She will tell Gloria (Judith Chapman) that she is a master manipulator.

#YR Spoilers – Gloria’s Sabotage Backfires – Lauren Gets Outside Help, Outsmarts Jack DETAILS HERE ➡➡➡https://t.co/DTC7yFZhHy pic.twitter.com/5LPT8FYHhX — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) January 22, 2017

Later, the Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lauren hatches a new plan to save Fenmore’s. Lauren tells Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that she has a new option that she hadn’t considered, Eric Forrester (John McCook). The Bold and the Beautiful patriarch will cross over to the Young and the Restless later this week.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Dylan really came home or is it just a dream? Will Victoria forgive Billy for giving Reed sex advice? Will Eric help Lauren save Fenmore’s?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]