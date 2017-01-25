Ewan McGregor, Meryl Streep, & Other Hollywood Liberals Hate President Trump But Love Proven Child Rapist Roman Polanski [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ewan McGregor, Meryl Streep, and other Hollywood leftists have recently expressed their contempt for President Donald Trump and his policies, which are, to the delight of his supporters, quickly coming to fruition.

There is, however, a severe contradiction to McGregor and Streep’s stance on Trump, one that you may have to pull a few layers of history back to find, but it’s there and it’s potent.

Both of these film stars have obvious rancor for Trump, but each have also expressed their admiration and fondness for director Roman Polanski, who won an Academy Award for his film The Pianist in 2003. During the awards ceremony, after his name was called as the winner for Best Director, footage of the audience giving Polanski a standing ovation showed Meryl Streep standing up on her seat to express joy that he’d won the prestigious award.

There was a problem, however, because Roman Polanski was not there to accept the Oscar himself. Harrison Ford, who had announced Polanski’s win, said “the Academy accepts this award on Roman Polanski’s behalf,” because when this took place Roman had fled the country to escape charges of child rape.

That’s right. The celebrated director had drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl; it was no secret and most of Hollywood, if their standing ovation is any indication, had no problem casting that information aside in the name of talent.

Everyone knew he did it. They knew he was guilty, yet the Academy still selected him as the winner and Polanski’s fellow show business comrades still gleefully applauded him. Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, Martin Scorsese, and Adrien Brody are all seen in the footage celebrating the accomplishment of a child rapist.

Yet these same people, when confronted with a U.S. president (who, by the way, won a democratic election fair and square) they have political disagreements with, they can’t take it. People like McGregor and Streep are dumbfounded that something hasn’t gone their way and by God they’re going to let you know about it, usually by going into attack mode without the ability to leave well enough alone.

Recently, Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor expressed his disapproval of President Trump by speaking out against British journalist Piers Morgan’s comments about the Women’s March protests that took place on January 21, the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated.

During these protests, actress Ashley Judd went on a controversial rant, and world famous singer Madonna publicly stated that “I’ve thought an awful lot about bombing the White House.”

Sounds a bit unhinged, don’t you think?

Morgan was, via Twitter, criticizing the Women’s March while women were still marching. Then, after Ashley Judd and Madonna made their hateful stances known, he went on to criticize them for their utter hypocrisy because, after all, true feminism is not supposed to be centered around loathing of the male sex or attacking women who happen to be the daughter or wife of a man you don’t agree with.

As it turns out, Ewan McGregor didn’t like Piers’ rhetoric regarding the Women’s March, and once McGregor found out Morgan was scheduled to interview him about his new movie, T2 Trainspotting, Ewan called off the planned event and left the premises.

“Had we done the interview,” Piers wrote, “I might have asked him how his heroic support for women justified him working for director Roman Polanski, a self-confessed and convicted child abuser, on the film, The Ghostwriter.”

“‘He’s a legendary filmmaker, one of the best,’ gushed McGregor in a 2010 interview about the pedophile, for whom Meryl Streep once gave a standing ovation at the Oscars.”

According to Morgan, McGregor knew about Polanski’s crimes as a child sexual predator when he’d said, “I felt sad for Roman because he’s an old man who I’m incredibly fond of. I like him as a man.”

Ewan had “felt sad for Roman,” but not for the little girl Roman sexually abused? Ewan McGregor is “fond of” a child rapist? It’s worth noting here that McGregor is a father of four girls, making his comments regarding Polanski all the more bizarre.

Meryl Streep is no better. She trashed Donald Trump on stage at the Golden Globe Awards, yet when she was asked about Roman Polanski’s crimes, poo-poohed them away as if they were nothing, telling an interviewer, as seen in the above video, “I’m really sorry that he is in jail,” as it was recorded before he’d fled America to avoid significant prison time.

Again, that word “sorry” is used, but for the wrongdoer, not the innocent victim who will have to live with what was done to her by an evil man.

There’s no other way of saying it. By these Hollywood liberals’ words and actions, they seem to be pedophile apologists who defend the indefensible and condemn anyone who dare defy their beliefs.

After finding this out, I cannot look at Streep or McGregor the same. I cannot believe they are decent, fair people. They act like arrogant elitists and their hypocrisy knows no bounds. It’s time these loud-spoken celebrities know their message is moot to reasonable people. It’s time they know that the average person can see through them and that their opinion has little, if any, value.

Ewan McGregor and Meryl Streep may hate President Trump; they may believe he’s a woman-hating, racist, power-hungry bigot who’s going to destroy America starting at its roots, but they’re wrong. Instead, it’s people like them who are annihilating the U.S. and fueling division among the population because they think their opinion should be placed on a pedestal and their pasts can’t touch them. They’re wrong, and the faster they figure this out, the better.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]