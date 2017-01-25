Amanda Stanton Dating Wells Adams? ‘Paradise’ Stars Spend Weekend ‘Making Out’ In Nashville – What Does Josh Murray Have To Say? [Report]

Fans who are hoping that Bachelor in Paradise stars Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray will get back together may be out of luck. Less than a month after they announced their split, Amanda reportedly spent the weekend in Nashville with Wells Adams and things were hot and heavy between the two reality TV stars.

Wells, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, currently lives in Nashville where he hosts the Big Legend 98.3 morning show on iHeartRadio.

According to Reality Steve, Amanda was in Nashville with several friends from the Bachelor franchise and from what his sources say, she didn’t appear to be upset about her recent breakup. Instead, Steve said she was “glued to Wells, ” and they were “making out all weekend.”

Amanda and her friends were using Snapchat all weekend, and it was clear that Wells was with the group that included Carly and Evan, Lauren Bushnell (minus Ben), Jen Saviano, and Lace Morris.

However, Amanda didn’t post any photos of her locking lips with Wells, but Steve said it was definitely happening and “they weren’t really hiding anything.”

“Amanda and Wells were glued to each other’s faces and making out all weekend,” Steve wrote. “Reports were they weren’t hiding anything… they weren’t shy about it.”

Although it’s only been about three weeks since Amanda and Josh confirmed that they had split, rumors about their breakup had been circulating for months, so it’s really not all that soon for Amanda to be back on the dating scene.

Whether it was a weekend fling or Amanda and Wells will be the newest couple from the Bachelor franchise isn’t clear, but it will be interesting to see if she makes an appearance at an upcoming Bachelor viewing party. According to a tweet from Wells, the event is scheduled for January 30 in Atlanta where Josh currently lives.

Atlanta! On Monday we're having #TheBachelor viewing party! Proceeds going to a good cause! Grab tickets now at https://t.co/Rk5b312653 pic.twitter.com/e1a8AAFM8h — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) January 24, 2017

So, how does Josh feel about Amanda’s weekend fling with Wells Adams?

Josh, who told Us Weekly that the whole breakup situation was “emotionally draining,” has yet to make a comment about the Amanda-Wells hookup, but it’s possible he doesn’t even know about it. He’s been busy prepping for an appearance at a kissing booth at Atlanta’s Ponce City Market and hanging out with his friends and family.

However, in a promotional photo for the kissing booth event that he posted on Instagram, Josh made sure to zing Amanda a bit by writing in the caption, “I felt like a puppy Bachelor with all these little cuties in my arms today — I guarantee it would have been everlasting love this time.”

Do you think Amanda and Wells will become a couple or was their weekend in Nashville just a casual fling?

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]