Kyle Richards’ Sister Kim: Kyle Defends Her Actions On ‘RHOBH’ After Enabler Comment

Kyle Richards is one of the original housewives on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she has been very protective of her sister Kim Richards. It’s no secret that Kim’s sobriety problems have been very painful for Kyle, even though she was the one who brought her issues to light during the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But what bothers Kyle is when someone new to the group joins them and try to relate to Kim by sharing their own experiences with drugs, alcohol and overdoses. So when Eden Sassoon opened up about losing her sister to a drug overdose, Kyle felt attacked after being called an enabler.

According to a new tweet, Kyle Richards is now revealing that she does not see herself as an enabler to her sister Kim. Eden Sassoon doesn’t know much about their relationship, so she was a bit surprised that Lisa Rinna would make the accusation that Kim Richards is slowly dying and that Kyle is her primary enabler. Kim may have been arrested a few summers ago, but it sounds like she has control over her life these days.

“I’m NOT an enabler nor am I my sister’s keeper. Kim is happy & worked hard 2 get 2 where she is today. Thank u Lisa Vanderpump 4 defending,” Kyle Richards revealed on Twitter, to which Lisa replied, “tell it how I see it darling.”

This was taken at 6am in Mykonos. Such a good time!! You look beautiful @KyleRichards???? pic.twitter.com/2LRz9I2TfF — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) January 25, 2017

In the preview for next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle is confronted with the accusation that she’s an enabler and she’s the reason why Kim keeps relapsing. And while Richards denies being an enabler, she has revealed that she regrets calling out her sister during the show’s first season.

“You are however the one that exposed her disease on the show which has done nothing since but hurt her,” one person pointed out to Kyle Richards, sharing that she was actually the one who initially brought up Kim’s drinking on the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to which Richards replied, “She actually has said that pushed her to get help. Although I still regret our argument.”

During the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards got into a fight with Kim Richards and she called out her sister for being an alcoholic while fighting with her in a limo. This was the first time fans heard this accusation and it quickly snowballed into a fight for her life. So it is interesting that Kyle is so protective of Kim when Eden is trying to bond with Kim over their addiction experience.

“Eden Sassoon really needs to back off your sister, it’s really bizarre how she is focusing and being so negative,” one person wrote in defense of Kim and Kyle Richards, while another added about Eden, “I’m sure you are blocked now. She blocked me last week lol. All I said is the way she is acting is not appropriate to another sbr woman.”

#RHOBH Kyle Richards Slams Lisa Rinna’s Low Blow & Praises Kim Richards Handling Of Game Night Fight https://t.co/ECMjWuiv1x pic.twitter.com/JsHxVxVIcj — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 13, 2017

Eden has been very vocal in regards to her sister’s overdose, but Lisa Vanderpump will tell Eden off during next week’s episode, sharing that she will have a problem with Sassoon if she continues to bring up Kim’s issues with Kyle.

“I don’t think Eden can have any opinion on Kim and Kyle Richards’ relationship with or without alcohol she doesn’t know them #RHOBH,” one person wrote to Kyle Richards after watching Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to which Richards added, “THANK YOU.”

What do you think of Kyle Richards’ comments on Twitter about not being Kim’s enabler?

