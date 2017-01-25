Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid Flaunt Nearly Nude Bodies As The Weeknd Talks Sex Life

The battle for who can flaunt her figure without going totally nude appears to be on between The Weeknd’s current girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and his ex gal pal Bella Hadid. And while the “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” songstress struck gold with a cheeky pose involving a thong and a towel, Bella just battled back by combining a braless look with a see-through frock.

Hadid stunned in her ensemble on Monday night, attending the Dior masquerade bowl in a sheer gown. Skipping the bra, Bella went with her supermodel friend Kendall Jenner and rapper A$AP Rocky, according to ET.

Not letting the drama over The Weeknd distract her from her supermodel dreams, Hadid participated in Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture. Bella flaunted her figure in the Givenchy show, then strutted her hottest poses for Chanel.

This isn’t the first time that Hadid has dared to go for a nearly nude look by donning sheer styles. Bella also was spotted in a see-through blouse in Paris last week, while Jenner chose a slightly more modest look, sporting a sheer top with black star pasties underneath.

Hadid’s sexy style ensembles come in the wake of Selena’s cheeky nearly nude Instagram shocker. The “Hands to Myself” songstress was shown flaunting her booty in a photo shared by photographer Mert Alas, reported Ace Showbiz.

Gomez sported a nude thong, with a towel covering her cleavage. You can view the cheeky picture here.

Although the photographer Mert shared the picture, captioning it “Beauty and the Beast,” he reportedly subsequently removed it after a backlash.

“F**k bodyshaming,” wrote one critic.

“I’m not a Selenator anymore she’s a f**king b***h I can’t believe it,” slammed another.

“Selena is…a attention seeker,” accused another.

However, some fans asked to have the photo re-posted, attacking those who had criticized the original picture as being “childish.”

While The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid and current gal pal Selena Gomez have been busy showing off their assets, the singer himself (real name: Abel Tesfaye) has been getting candid with GQ about several topics, including his sex life and the possibility of marriage.

“I’m the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married. The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man.”

Although Abel declined to talk about his breakup from Bella Hadid, he did emphasize that compared to the person in his song lyrics, he’s matured.

“Right now, I’m much more, like, self-regulating than I was four years ago, when I first started getting everything and enjoying life,” said Tesfaye. “Right now, it’s like a good song turns me on way more. Like, that gets me horny, like, literally gets me horny.”

Abel also denied getting an inflated sense of self because of his fans, noting that he feels the reason why groupies want to “f**k with me is because of what I do.” Consequently, Tesfaye focuses on his music rather than strutting into clubs, he added.

“I’m not gonna walk into the club and be like, ‘Oh s**t, I’m the sexiest guy in here.'”

And while Abel isn’t dishing on how his past and present girlfriends, Bella Hadid reportedly isn’t doing too well at hiding her reaction to Tesfaye’s blossoming romance with Gomez. A source told E! News that Bella is “bitter” about Abel’s new relationship.

After PDA pictures of the new lovebirds went viral, Hadid unfollowed Selena and reportedly felt upset by all the gossip surrounding her ex-boyfriend’s new romance.

“She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him,” said the insider.

“[Bella and The Weeknd] are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena.”

The source also revealed that Hadid “was not happy” about the buzz focusing on the new couple and that it “really hurt” Bella to see the pictures of the duo canoodling.

“[Hadid] still feels like they have a connection,” added the insider.

As for any allegations that the pop princess “stole” Bella’s boyfriend, another source told E! News that the two are not close friends. In addition, the publication said that “this may not be a situation” where The Weeknd is attempting to make Hadid jealous by dating someone else.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]