Alessandra Ambrosio Treats Camera To Alluring Boob Show

Alessandra Ambrosio epitomized style in Paris as she stepped out looking as glamorous and sophisticated as they come. She was dressed in a beautiful white dress that was generous enough to provide a leg and side boob show.

Ambrosio looked like a million dollars in her the white gown which featured a draped Grecian-style. The model’s dress had a funnel neckline and a design borrowed from the old Roman Empire era. The outfit was pure white at it flowed all the way to her ankles with some material hanging loose. She was clad in a pair of golden strapped shoes and she matched her white gown with a very feathery boa.

❄️ PARIS ❄️ #aboutlastnight @ralphandrusso ???? by @timuremek A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

Ambrosio made the dress more memorable by going topless

Alessandra made sure that she did not have a bra underneath, otherwise, it would not make the dress as risky and exciting. The marvelous outfit rocked plunging armpits and the fact that she did not have a bra underneath meant that the cameras were in for a side boob show. The outfit was a perfect match for the model and it especially blended in perfectly with her beautiful flawless skin as well as her tall and slender physique.

Ambrosio’s dress proved to be even more heavenly when her leg started popping out through the slit as she walked, thus revealing her ever so glorious legs. The Brazilian model looked nothing short of spectacular as she strutted her stuff. She was later seen wearing a different outfit and this time she opted to go with a black cap, a white blouse, and a cropped black sweater. She covered up below the waist with a lengthy sheer dress all the way to her ankles.

She showed off a bit of skin between the sheer dress and the black leather boots that she wore that evening. The see through dress left very little to imagination because her legs could easily be seen and she was also rocking black underwear.

The 35-year-old has earned herself quite a good reputation in the modeling industry over the past few years. She definitely looks the part but that has not always been the case. She revealed that her current shape is the result of a lot of hard work. She revealed in April last year that she had to go through an intense dietary plan after giving birth to her daughter Anja in 2008 in preparation for that year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

“I only had three months to lose all the weight. And I was on this 1,200-calorie-a-day meal-delivery service that I hated. I couldn’t do that again,” Ambrosio revealed.

Thanks #Ralph&Russo for this magical Couture moment !! And congratulation on your beautiful collection ???? #PFW #SS17 #couture #bride #magical A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:28am PST

Prior to being spotted on the streets of the fashion capital while dressed in the beautiful white gown, the star modeled in the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show on Monday. She walked the runway and proved that she was still a show stopper with an incredible white wedding gown.

“The white tulle and pale gray organza gown, adorned with crystals, glass bead hand embroidery and appliquéd with petit metallic flowers, isn’t for the shy type,” Glamour Magazinedescribed the dress.

The Ralph & Russo fashion show was held in The Grand Palais and Alessandra was the closing act. She perfectly pulled off the look in the stunning wedding gown. A view of Ambrosio from the back as she walked the runway revealed a massive white cape that added more flare to the dress. The front side featured a sheer top that gave a glance at what she was working with underneath and she also happened to be braless. It seems that it has been quite a busy week for Alessandra with all the dresses she rocked especially the white ones in which they both made things more interesting courtesy of boob shows.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]