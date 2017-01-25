Kourtney Kardashian Faces Heartbreak After Justin Bieber Outing, Is Scott Disick Refusing Couples Counseling?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were rumored to be back together just weeks ago, but now, a source claims the 37-year-old has been left broken hearted after her on-again, off-again boyfriend reportedly returned to his wild ways.

Earlier this month, Disick traveled to Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival and while there, he reportedly spent time partying with other women.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is broken-hearted and feels played by Scott for the millionth time and she is over it,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on January 24. “It wasn’t enough that Scott disappeared on Kim [Kardashian] during their recent trip to Dubai, but now Scott is on his own vacation again at Sundance.”

According to a report by Page Six earlier this week, Disick has been spending time at Tao Nightclub’s pop-up location and partying at his rental home. The report also claimed that Disick was staying up late and sleeping all day.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] loves Scott so much and they have such a great time together when things are going well… but Scott never fails to leave Kourtney and the kids to indulge in his own selfish behaviors,” the source continued. “Scott has disappointed her and the kids once again by not being present lately and Kourtney simply does not know what to do. She feels stuck in this terribly unhealthy cycle with the father of her children but her strong love and bond for him prevents her from finding a healthy way to stop the madness.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ended their 9-year relationship in July 2015 after Disick was caught with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France. In photos shared of the former couple, Disick and Bartoli seemed to be extremely flirtatious with one another and at one point, Bartoli was seen feeding Disick. In other photos, which were first shared by the Daily Mail, Bartoli was seen with her head on Disick’s shoulder as he placed his hand on her back.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family were seen reacting to the photos on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and ultimately, Disick attempted to prove he was a respectable father and partner by checking himself into a treatment center. Unfortunately, the gesture wasn’t quite enough to convince Kardashian to give their relationship another try and for months, she was seen spending time with Justin Bieber.

Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were seen together at The Peppermint Club, but they haven’t been seen since and Kardashian and Disick continue to face rumors of a reunion.

As reconciliation rumors swirl, a report by Hollywood Life has suggested that Kourtney Kardashian wants to make things work between her and Disick, but because of his reported bad behavior, she has allegedly been left to parent their children as he parties elsewhere.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] has been making sacrifices and refraining from business opportunities which would take her away from the children,” the source said on January 25. “She has also been going to counseling by herself regularly, something she wished Scott would do too. Meanwhile Scott is present for a week or month, on good behavior, only to routinely disappear the next.”

“Kourtney is doing everything she can to provide a healthy family environment to her children, despite Scott’s periodic poor behavior,” the source continued. “While Kourtney has remained committed to co-parenting their kids, she simply can’t say the same for her children’s constantly absent father.”

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including Scott Disick, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres this March on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]