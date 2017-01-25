Blake Shelton To Propose To Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’? Lovebirds Rumored To Get A ‘Massive Bonus’ For On-Air Engagement

Blake Shelton’s romance with Gwen Stefani is hotter than ever. Although the couple has remained quiet about their future plans together, that might change in the near future. Is Shelton getting ready to pop the big question?

The Hollywood Gossip is reporting that producers of The Voice are paying Shelton and Stefani a lot of money to appear together on the upcoming season. It’s clear that producers are trying to capitalize on the popularity of their relationship, but is there something more to the salary increase?

“[Blake and Gwen] are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera,” an insider shared. “Bosses are really, really pushing for this. They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to Gwen during a taping of the show.”

It won’t take long before fans want to see more of Shelton and Stefani’s romance. A deeper look into their lives might be one reason they’re getting paid more, but the couple could have also offered producers something special in return.

A live proposal would rake in huge ratings for singing competition. After all, Shelton and Stefani’s romance is starting to diminish in the media. What better way to rake in the ratings than having an engagement on the show?

Of course, this is all speculation at this point. There are plenty of other reasons why the network is willing to give Shelton and Stefani more money next season. Even if the country crooner doesn’t propose, Radar Online reports that a heated rivalry between the two would also be fun to watch.

“The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past,” a source shared. “And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause. If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts.”

There’s no telling what will happen between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani this season. While fans eagerly await their return, production for the new season of The Voice has already begun. “They are starting to film the promos next week and have already shot a couple of live spots,” an insider revealed.

Indeed, Hollywood Life just released a first look at the new promo image for Season 12. The photo features Shelton and Stefani posing with their fellow coaches, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys. The image marks the first time Shelton and Stefani have been photographed for the show since their romance began back in Season 9.

In speaking about Stefani’s return to the show, Shelton told People that Stefani brings a unique perspective to The Voice. At the same time, he admitted that he had nothing to do with producers signing Stefani to one more season.

“As far as Gwen as a coach, there’s never been a coach that represents the style of music that Gwen does,” he shared. “I’d like to sit here and tell you that I’m a powerful guy but I have nothing to do with her coming back as a coach. We were high-fiving and partying.”

Shelton also announced that fellow country star Luke Bryan will be his special advisor this season. Apart from Stefani, Shelton’s rivalry with Levine will be pick up right where it left off following Shelton’s win last season. As far as Keys is concerned, this season marks her second year as a coach on the show.

Season 12 of The Voice is slated to return to NBC on February 27.

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton should propose to Gwen Stefani on The Voice, or do it in private? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]