Kim Kardashian Locked In Nasty Feud With Caitlyn Jenner, ‘The Kardashians Want Nothing To Do With Her Anymore’ Source Claims

Kim Kardashian and her famous family members are allegedly caught in a nasty feud with Caitlyn Jenner.

The Kardashian sisters have reportedly turned their back on Caitlyn in recent months and supposedly “want nothing to do” with Jenner, who was married to Kim’s mom Kris Jenner for 24 years before they divorced in 2015.

That’s according to new claims made by Radar Online, who cited a Kardashian insider as alleging that Kim and her famous sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have supposedly iced out Caitlyn ahead of the April release of her memoir, which will allegedly also serve as a tell-all book about life with the Kardashian clan.

A source close to the Kardashians alleged that “it seems like the Kardashian girls want nothing to do with her anymore,” alluding to a potentially nasty feud between the former family members before adding that the Olympic gold medallist “is definitely starting to feel rejected” by Kim and her sisters as she gears up to release her new book.

“[Caitlyn] called several of them crying recently,” continued the source of the supposed family feud swirling around Kim and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, claiming that Jenner told Kim and her sisters “that she has never felt more alone that she does right now.”

New York Daily News previously confirmed that Caitlyn has a tell-all book in the works, revealing that the memoir, titled The Secrets of My Life and set for release in April, will give fans an inside look at Jenner’s life which could include bombshells about Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kris.

Buzz Bissinger, who worked with Caitlyn on the book, told the site that the memoir is “about pain [and] about isolation. It’s about fear, and it’s about the vast difficulty of being different,” but did not comment on how much Jenner reveals about her 24-year marriage to the Kardashian matriarch.

But while Kim and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars have not yet confirmed the feud report, this isn’t the first time it’s been alleged that a potentially bitter feud could be brewing between Caitlyn and the Kardashian sisters she used to call family.

Radar Online previously reported back in June 2016 that Caitlyn Jenner was supposedly feeling pushed out by Kim Kardashian and her famous family members, revealing that Jenner was the only notable member of the Kardashian family to be missing when Khloe celebrated her 32nd birthday last year.

“Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashians is the worst that it has ever been,” a source revealed at the time, claiming that Kim, who was famously close to former Olympian prior to her transition, is supposedly no longer giving the former athlete the time of day.

“Sadly, the only ones who seem to have any time for Caitlyn anymore are her daughters Kendall and Kylie [Jenner],” the insider continued amid the feud rumors. “Even Kim seems too busy for her nowadays.”

But it sounds like Kim certainly isn’t the only one allegedly turning her back on Caitlyn as the reality star continues to deal with the rampant divorce rumors surrounding her marriage to Kanye West.

People also reported last year that Jenner was no longer on good terms with the Kardashian clan amid the swirling feud rumors, claiming that Khloe, in particular, was caught in a nasty feud with Jenner because of the way she spoke about Kris in her June 2015 tell-all interview with Vanity Fair.

“The way she threw Kris under the bus so badly [in Vanity Fair] made the Kardashian girls so mad,” a source told People at the time, and it appears that things have only turned more sour between Jenner and her former step-daughters since.

“Things aren’t going great with Caitlyn,” the Kardashian insider continued, adding that Caitlyn’s pretty harsh words about her former wife in the bombshell 2015 interview made Kim and her sisters “so close” to Kris.

While Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney have stayed mainly tight-lipped on Caitlyn in recent weeks, the Kardashian source then went on to tell the site that the sisters “still aren’t in a good place” with Caitlyn, revealing that Khloe allegedly still “hasn’t really forgiven her” amid the feud accusations.

What do you think of reports claiming that Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian are supposedly still locked in a pretty nasty feud with Caitlyn Jenner?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]