Brad Pitt Car Allegedly Spotted At Angelina Jolie’s Home: Are They Back On?

Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie back on? According to a new report, Brad Pitt’s car was spotted at Angelina Jolie’s Los Feliz home. Radar Online reports that Pitt has officially moved back in — but it’s not because he and Jolie have reconnected. He and Jolie have apparently decided that he should be living in the home in order to be a better father to their six children.

Sources say that he’s busy doing (read paying for) some renovations around the house to make it better for his kids.

“Brad wants to make a house of fun, the trampolines are just the start of it. He’s also ripping down the house at the back to make it into a children’s playground. They’ve been wondering what to do with it for years, he bought it 18 years ago, and it’s not been touched since. Makes sense to have this as the kids’ hideaway,” shared a source.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly been battling over the custody of their kids for several weeks now. There have been all kinds of reports out there about Brad Pitt being kept from seeing his kids and Angelina running a so-called “smear campaign” to try to bring her soon-to-be ex-husband down. However, if Brad Pitt’s car was actually at her house, that’s a great sign.

Fans of Pitt have been hoping that the rumors weren’t true or, if they were, that he would get things sorted out with Jolie fast. The former couple’s six kids should be the focus and both parents deserve to a part of their lives.

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first got divorced, there were some serious accusations made about Brad Pitt being abusive to at least one of his kids. Child services ended up getting involved and there was a whole to-do about it. The public didn’t know what to believe and waited to hear the results of the investigation. Fortunately, authorities didn’t find anything and Brad was not arrested on any charges.

Now, it seems as though Brad Pitt is focused on his kids.

“He wants to create a children’s paradise,” the source added. He was supposedly staying with friends after leaving the home that he shared with Jolie and the children (Radar Online reports that Brad Pitt actually owned the home before he and Angelina Jolie started dating). However, he is now back and hopes to spend as much time with his children as he possibly can.

Sources say that Brad Pitt was fixing up the house and making kid-fun rennovations even when he only had supervised visits.

“He has extended the skate park so now it goes around half the house — the west and south parts,” said the source.

New aerial photos show that Brad Pitt’s cars — a black Tesla Model S and white Prius — were both parked in the driveway of the home for multiple days. Evidently, that means that he’s back to stay.

“Brad’s jumped through all the hoops now, he’s gone for child therapy, he’s been cleared by the authorities and the lowest statutory rights he has as a father would be overnight stays with the children. Although this would be at their discretion, which is a big if, as if they don’t want it, under California custody laws, then they don’t have to stay with any parent they don’t want to. Maddox and Pax are the ones who hold the biggest grudge to Brad, as they are definitely mother’s boys. But what kid wouldn’t be swung by their own private den, trampolines and Hollywood’s best skate park?” Radar Online‘s source concluded.

Do you think that Brad Pitt has really moved back in with Angelina Jolie to be with his kids?

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]