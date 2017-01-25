Jessa Duggar Pregnant With A Baby Girl? Jill Duggar Weighs In

Is Jessa Duggar pregnant with a baby girl? Or maybe she’s expecting twins!

The Counting On star and her husband Ben Seewald are anxiously awaiting the birth of their second child, due in just a couple of weeks, but they haven’t learned the sex of their baby yet — as far as Counting On viewers are concerned.

And, if you watched the last episode of the show, you probably know that there was a moment in time that Jessa considered the fact that she could have been carrying twins!

According to InTouch Weekly, Jessa Duggar didn’t have an ultrasound until she was 18-weeks pregnant when her sister Jill — who is a midwife — used a doppler to check in on the second baby Seewald on the most recent episode of Counting On.

At the time, Jessa joked about hearing two heartbeats — and Jill said that there may have been some truth to that!

A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:44pm PDT

"[Jill] used a doppler to hear the baby's heart for the first time and predicted that the heartbeat she was hearing was a girl based on the speed of the baby's heart rate. Jill used the doppler to prove that Jessa may be right about the twins thing — since she heard a heartbeat at two different rates while listening to her sister's tummy," InTouch Weekly reports.

It sounds like Jessa Duggar also thinks that she's having a girl, based on some of the differences that she is noticing in her second pregnancy. According to Us Weekly, Jessa Duggar spoke about her experience being pregnant with baby No. 2. "I've had way more food aversions. We couldn't even have [coffee, chicken, and popcorn] in the house," Jessa said, adding that she's had pretty bad morning sickness.

Any old wives tale will tell you that bad morning sickness and severe food aversions mean that a woman is carrying a girl. Also, many believe that craving salty foods is another sign. And Jessa Duggar is getting tons of feedback from fans, many of whom also think that she's having a girl.

Jessa has posted a few photos on Instagram comparing her baby bumps from when she was pregnant with Spurgeon with a side-by-side pic from this pregnancy — and she’s carrying differently. Perhaps another sign is that Jessa was simply glowing when she was pregnant with Spurgeon — many believe that expecting moms will have a boy if they are looking fresh-faced and beautiful. The “explanation” for a woman looking more tired and worn out when she’s having a girl is that girls supposedly take more energy and deprive their mom of her “good looks.”

Perhaps another sign is that Jessa was simply glowing when she was pregnant with Spurgeon — many believe that expecting moms will have a boy if they are looking fresh-faced and beautiful. The "explanation" for a woman looking more tired and worn out when she's having a girl is that girls supposedly take more energy and deprive their mom of her "good looks."

????????first – second???????? #36weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:16am PST

“I’m going to predict a girl,” said one Instagram user.

“I think it’s a girl. Because of your belly. Looks [a] little bit different than in the first picture/ pregnancy,” said another.

“The bump is higher I say, girl,” said a third.

And most fans are in agreement that Jessa Duggar isn’t having twins — her belly just isn’t big enough at this point.

Jessa due in just two weeks and it’s her second child which means she could really go into labor at any day now. This is a really exciting time for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. They are thrilled to be expanding their family and giving Spurgeon a sibling.

Do you think that Jessa Duggar will have a girl or a boy? Do you think that Jessa will give birth before her due date? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image via Jessa Duggar/Instagram]