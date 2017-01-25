Eileen Davidson Speaks Out On Kim Richards’ Recovery: Wants To Hit ‘RHOBH’ Reset Button?

Eileen Davidson has been accused of sticking up for Lisa Rinna in situations where Lisa may have been wrong. Eileen is either loved by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers or hated, and it could be because she always wants to talk about issues again and again. It’s clear that she had a hard time letting go of the panty-gate that haunted Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi for the first couple of episodes, and now Davidson is hoping to leave everything behind them. But it sounds like Kim Richards’ sobriety issues may be a hurdle for the ladies.

According to a new Bravo report, Eileen Davidson is now revealing that she hopes that all of the ladies can start over when it comes to Kim Richards’ sobriety. Of course, Lisa Rinna appears to be hurt by what has been said by Kim in regards to her husband, Harry Hamlin, as Richards hinted that Harry had cheated on Lisa. Even though there was no proof and Kim was clearly under the influence, Rinna has a hard time letting go of these accusations. But Eileen Davidson thinks that they can all move forward with Kim, as they could move on from the drama with Dorit.

“After the ups and down in recent weeks with Dorit, I’m hoping we are back on track after last week’s lunch. I couldn’t believe Dorit had never rollerbladed before. She did so well. Next time I’m bringing tequila! Now, that would be fun,” Eileen Davidson explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week, revealing that she’s happy that she could move on from her drama with Kemsley, even though it wasn’t exactly a calm discussion during Kyle’s game night.

Kyle Richards is very protective of her relationship with her sister, as Kim is slowly trying to get her life back on track. She doesn’t like it when the ladies talk about her sobriety issues, her drinking and her arrests a few years ago. And while Eileen Davidson may understand that she doesn’t want to talk about her issues, it sounds like Davidson does want some acknowledgment from Richards about her behavior. But she doesn’t see the case being completely closed when it comes to Kim.

“The only thing I have to say about Kim Richards is that she seems happy, healthy, and excited about the future. I believe that Lisa R. and Eden want to be helpful, but I’m not sure talking about Kim and Kyle in relation to substance abuse is helping anyone. Just like we hit the reset button at lunch last week, I don’t think it’s too late to hit the reset button on discussing Kim’s sobriety,” Eileen Davidson explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Even though Eileen wasn’t present during a smoothie date with Eden and Dorit, she did defend Rinna after she pulled out a huge bag of pills. As it turns out, they were Lisa’s sleeping pills, vitamin pills, headache pills, and everything in between. But Davidson didn’t understand why Rinna kept the suspense going by not setting the record straight, especially since she doesn’t believe that Lisa would bring out a huge bag of pills if she does have a problem.

“Not sure why it took her so long to admit they were just vitamins and a couple sleeping pills. Do you really think if Lisa R. had a giant bag full of prescription drugs she’d pull it out in front of everyone? Twice?” Eileen Davidson points out in her blog, defending Lisa’s decision to bring vitamins to the smoothie date, according to Bravo.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]