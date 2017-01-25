Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson’s Secret Rendezvous Revealed! How The Reported Love Couple Hide Their Romance

It’s only been a few months since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways, yet Pitt is already facing rumors of a secret girlfriend. The Allied star is allegedly dating co-star Kate Hudson. How are they hiding their romance?

International Business Times reports that Pitt and Hudson have been dating for a long time. So far, they’ve done a great job at hiding their romance and haven’t been spotted in public together. This is one reason why they weren’t seen at the Golden Globes together but reportedly met after the event.

Hudson was spotted leaving an after party in the same car Pitt was seen using earlier in the evening. Hudson also had a chat with Pitt’s agent, Bryan Lourde, shortly before she left the party. Was the actress arranging a secret rendezvous with her Allied co-star?

Pitt and Hudson were not photographed together after the Golden Globes. At this point, there’s no telling if they secretly met after the event or not. Even still, the ride in Pitt’s SUV is a pretty big hint that something is going on between the two stars.

According to Celebuzz, Pitt and Hudson are starting to get serious about their relationship. Sources revealed that the actor is preparing to move in with Hudson while their romance heats up. Hudson currently lives in Los Angeles. Of course, Pitt is also wrapping up his divorce with Jolie so it’s unclear if he’s ready to make any major moves.

Pitt and Jolie have been locked in a nasty custody battle for past few months. Things have started to shift in Pitt’s favor after the holidays, but there’s no telling when the estranged couple will finally work out their differences.

In the meantime, Hudson and Pitt haven’t commented on their rumored romance. Hudson’s mom, Goldie Hawn, however, may have given them up. X17 reports that Hawn was recently asked about her daughter’s new boyfriend while shopping with Kurt Russell. Hawn didn’t put down the rumors but offered a telling laugh while getting back into her car. Is this confirmation that Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt are dating?

Hawn’s reaction could be taken multiple ways. She could be sworn to secrecy and didn’t want to give anything up, or she could be laughing at the rumors. The only thing that’s certain is that she didn’t deny the rumors.

Until more confirmation surfaces, Extra TV is reporting that Hudson’s brother, Oliver, poked fun at the rumors. “Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as s**t! He drinks out of the f**king carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!!” Oliver joked. “And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me…”

Oliver continued, “He insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom’s overtly flirting with him! She’s wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm!”

Oliver concluded his thoughts with a little more sarcasm. He even called out Pitt for his outrageous actions and asked him to stop dating his sister and move out already.

“And Pa just keeps saying ‘All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!’ Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the f**k out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.. ok,” he said.

