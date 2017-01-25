Joseline Hernandez Baby Bonnie Bella, LHHATL Star Spills Tea On ‘The Real’ About Kirk Frost And Stevie J

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez just had a baby with Stevie J a few weeks ago and she is already back at work making appearances at clubs and co-hosting on The Real throughout the week.

My daughter went to work with me yesterday #lifestyle A photo posted by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:25am PST

Stevie J and Joseline seem to have ended their feud and are focusing on raising their daughter Bonnie Bella. Stevie has moved on with Faith Evans and is currently starring in his family-oriented show Leave It to Stevie, while Joseline will be releasing her delivery special on VH1 that documents her pregnancy.

Bonnie'Bella A photo posted by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:07am PST

Stevie J previously stated that Joseline’s child molestation accusations is unforgiveable and told The Breakfast Club radio host that it was serious enough for child services to visit him due to her claims. However, TMZ reported last week that Stevie has dismissed the defamation lawsuit. Since she gave birth to their daughter Bonnie Bella, Stevie has heaped praise on his ex and has stated his desire to co-parent with her.

#PressPlay #JoselineHernandez opens up about why she keeps receipts on #StevieJ… #Roommates do you keep receipts on your partner? Tune into @therealdaytime on January 24th to catch the full episode! A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Joseline hilariously breaks down keeping receipts when she visits “Stevie Lame” because she claims that he makes it seem like she stalks him. Joseline claims that she ended the relationship over a year ago, while Stevie also claims that he ended it. She states that Stevie calls her frequently and she records her visits to his house to prove she was invited.

Fellow Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast member Kirk Frost has been accused of having a child with another woman. Rasheeda has forgiving Kirk for infidelity in the past; however, many fans think that this is the last straw. According to Bossip, Frost has a baby with Jasmine Washington and she is demanding child support for their 6 month old son.

Bonnie Bella Jordan 12.28.16 A photo posted by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:38am PST

Joseline provided more context to the rumors on The Real stating that Kirk’s baby mother is a stripper. She also accuses Rasheeda as being too clean on their reality show and states that the tea always comes to the light on way or another.

The Puerto Rican princess stated the following about Kirk’s alleged baby mother: “The word is that he do got a baby and you know, it’s not from Rasheeda,” she spills. “It’s from some ex-stripper that used to…” The audience erupts before Joseline can finish and she tells the audience don’t hate the player, hate the game.

Joseline is a well-known agitator on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta and has had many feuds with other cast members. It is unlikely that Rasheeda is going to let this one slide and we will see some drama on the next season of LHHATL.

It is unclear how long Stevie and Joseline’s truce will last as the on and off couple have made up in the past and reignited their feud.

Mimi seems to have opened up to her daughter with Stevie J, Eva having a relationship with her sister Bonnie. Joseline posted a picture on Instagram of Stevie with his daughters:

A photo posted by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

Mimi previously stated in an interview that she is not willing to have a relationship with Joseline or her daughter due to her child molestation allegations. Mimi stated the following to VH1last year:

“Not if I can help it. I want nothing to do with that woman, or her child. I’m sorry, she has done the most horrible things to me. She’s done horrible things to my family. She’s made serious serious accusations about my daughter, her father, her grandfather. It’s disgusting. I absolutely want nothing to do with her. Ever. Ever. Ever. Nor my child. So, unless that child is of age and can go somewhere on its own, and she has nothing to do with it, maybe then yes, but if my daughter has to be around her again, that’s not happening. Ever again in life.”

