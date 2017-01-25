‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Cast: Bastille Take Tour Break To Star In The New Season

British indie pop band Bastille are believed to have taken a break from their tour to join the cast of Game of Thrones Season 7 as a pack of Wildlings. Bastille will join a string of British musicians who have already appeared in HBO’s hit fantasy drama if reports of their appearance in the new season are to be believed.

According to Watchers on the Wall, Bastille have been spotted filming scenes for the final episode of season 7 at Wolf Hill quarry in Northern Ireland this week. Whilst there’s no official confirmation from either HBO or representatives of Bastille, the group were reportedly spotted dressed as Wildlings on the show’s set in Northern Ireland. Of course, it’s very unlikely that coincidence would bring the band, who are currently on tour, to the exact location where Game of Thrones is being filmed.

British indie band Bastille may have a cameo appearance in #GameofThrones Season 7.

If those reports are to be believed, Bastille wouldn’t be the first musicians to make an appearance in Game of Thrones. According to Digital Spy, the band would join Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, who sang “The Bear and the Maiden Fair” after the Boltons apprehended Jaime and Brienne. What’s more, Coldplay’s Will Champion was spotted as a drummer during Red Wedding and Icelandic rock band Sigur Rós performed the “The Rains of Castamere” at Joffrey’s wedding, before Joffrey, played by Jack Gleeson, threw coins at them.

Bastille wouldn’t be the first band to play a group of Wildlings in the show either, with Mastodon playing Wildlings risen from the dead by the Night King at Hardhome. Finally, Of Monsters and Men were spotted playing theater musicians in Braavos. With that in mind, there is a longstanding tradition of European musicians making appearances in Game of Thrones, whether it be in a vocalist capacity or just a cameo appearance, much like Bastille are expected to make.

The news of Bastille’s appearance in the upcoming series isn’t all that much of a surprise, considering they’re known to be big fans of the show. In fact, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the series, starred in the video for their song “Oblivion” back in 2013. So could Sophie have had a say in returning the favor?

The band’s lead singer and founder Dan Smith has recently hinted that they could be involved in the next season of Game of Thrones too. Whilst they’re touring the US and UK, Smith said they will “get to check out the set of Game of Thrones soon, which will be wicked.” Of course, that doesn’t confirm anything more than a set tour for the band, however, Smith’s comments do support recent reports suggesting that Bastille will actually make an appearance in Game of Thrones Season 7 as a group of Wildlings.

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) has just called #GameOfThrones season 7 'f***ing superb'.

Wolf Hill Quarry is suggested to be an integral set location in Game of Thrones Season 7. It looks set to be the location for one of the season’s most crucial scenes, involving a lot of the main cast, a large number of extras and a lot of dedicated shooting time. With that in mind, it’s being assumed that the location will be used for Season 7’s huge battle scene, similar to “Hardhome” in Season 5 and “Battle of the Bastards” in Season 6. However, that remains as pure speculation for now.

Game of Thrones will return for a shorter seventh season later than its usually scheduled time in Summer 2017.

