Full List Of Rumored ‘Royal Rumble’ Surprise Entrants And Their Chances Of Appearing At The Show

This year’s Royal Rumble is taking place on Sunday night, and there are a ton of rumors surrounding the show, most of which revolve around who will be the surprise entrants in the actual Rumble match. Below, we’ll be taking a look at all of the rumored surprise entrants, and the chances of them appearing at the Alamodome on Sunday night. So, let’s get started!

Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is the hottest free agent in all of professional wrestling — or is he? There are conflicting reports regarding his status with New Japan Pro Wrestling, as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is saying that his contract with NJPW won’t expire until January 31, thus making it impossible for him to appear in San Antonio this Sunday. But, according to Omega himself, he’s a free man, and he’s fielding all offers.

As of right now, Omega is scheduled to appear in Chile on Saturday night, and while it is possible for him to make it to San Antonio in time for the Royal Rumble on Sunday, it doesn’t seem likely that he’d take a booking in another country if he was planning to be a part of Sunday’s show.

Kurt Angle

On Tuesday, Kurt Angle was interviewed by TMZ Sports, and he said the following about a possible Royal Rumble return:

“The Royal Rumble is not going to happen. A lot of people are assuming it, a lot of writers are writing about it. I haven’t talked to WWE about anything after the WWE Hall of Fame. I’m sure they’re going to want to do something eventually, I’m not sure if it’s wrestling-related or not, but I would imagine that I would be attached to WWE most likely for the rest of my life.”

There are some who believe that Angle is just saying that because he wants his surprise return to be just that — a surprise. We’ll find out if he’s telling the truth or not on Sunday!

Samoa Joe

Of all the rumored surprise entrants, Samoa Joe is the one who is most likely to appear at the show.

Joe has been absent from NXT television ever since his title feud with current champ Shinsuke Nakamura came to an end, and it doesn’t look like he’s going to return to WWE’s developmental brand.

According to Odds Checker, Samoa Joe is one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble match, which suggests that the former NXT Champion will make his main roster debut on Sunday night.

Finn Balor

This is the biggest mystery going into this Sunday’s show. Balor has hinted that he’ll be appearing in the Royal Rumble, but he’s also outright denied that he’ll be appearing as well. So we don’t really know if we’ll see The Demon King in San Antonio this weekend.

What we do know is that, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Finn Balor isn’t scheduled to return to action until mid-March. Of course, that doesn’t mean that he won’t be making a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble.

After undergoing surgery for his injured shoulder back in August, the prognosis for Balor’s return was six months. But, it’s not out of the ordinary to see WWE stars return from injury early, which is why some think that the first-ever Universal Champion will enter at number 30 on Sunday night.

Below is the full list of confirmed superstars for this Sunday’s Royal Rumble:

The Undertaker

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big Show

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Sami Zayn

Dolph Ziggler

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

Mojo Rawley

Braun Strowman

Chris Jericho

Cesaro

Baron Corbin

Sheamus

Big Cass

Rusev

[Featured Image by WWE]