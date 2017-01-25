Justin Bieber Enjoys A Normal Night Out Amid Drama With Selena Gomez And The Weeknd

Justin Bieber enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles earlier this week after dissing the music of The Weeknd.

Following the surprising reveal of The Weeknd’s new romance with Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber surfaced at the iPic theater in Westwood, California for an evening showing of the M. Night Shyamalan film, Split.

“[Justin Bieber] was really nice and mellow,” a source explained to Hollywood Life on January 24. “He didn’t say much, just came in and left without really talking to anyone. He was smiling and seemed happy to be catching a movie. He didn’t make a scene or anything, it was really no big deal.”

After news of The Weeknd’s relationship with Gomez hit the web earlier this month, Justin Bieber was asked for his thoughts on The Weeknd’s music. In response, Justin Bieber said his tunes were “whack.” As TMZ revealed at the time, Justin Bieber revealed he can’t stomach The Weeknd’s music as he left West Hollywood hotspot Delilah.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated exclusively from 2010 to 2012 but since then, they have only reunited from time to time and their most recent known encounter took place nearly one year ago. At that time, Bieber issued a shoutout to Gomez on Instagram, which included a photo of the two of them. Days later, Gomez supported her former boyfriend at one of his Purpose World Tour shows in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber and his ex-girlfriend also engaged in a social media encounter in August of last year, but unlike their first interaction, their August conversation was far from friendly. In fact, it was downright volatile and included allegations of cheating on both sides. As fans will recall, their dispute was prompted by a photo shared by Justin Bieber, which included his former flame Sofia Richie.

As for what Selena Gomez thinks of Justin Bieber’s diss against The Weeknd, she has yet to speak out publicly. However, according to a source, she allegedly feels his comment stemmed from jealousy.

“[Selena Gomez] loves the fact that her ex is jealous,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She knows Justin doesn’t really think The Weeknd’s music is whack. Plus, The Weeknd is too mature to blink an eye at Justin’s diss or anything else derogatory he has to say.”

The Weeknd is reportedly brushing off the comment as well.

“[The Weeknd’s] music speaks for itself. He doesn’t need [Justin Bieber]’s approval for anything,” another insider explained to Hollywood Life. “He really doesn’t want to be in a love triangle and doesn’t want any drama or hate coming from Justin. He likes Selena — he’s completely into her, and like he’s moved on from Bella [Hadid], she’s moved on from Justin. The Weeknd didn’t appreciate the diss, but he’s going to let it slide this time. But if Justin has any sense, he’d just go away and leave him and Selena alone!”

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continue to make headlines, Justin Bieber appears to be enjoying being single. Although Bieber did step out with his rumored flame Kourtney Kardashian days after Gomez was seen with The Weeknd, they haven’t been seen together since and Kardashian is rumored to have gotten back together with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Earlier this month, after several months passed with no sightings, Justin Bieber reunited with Kourtney Kardashian at a nightclub in Los Angeles, where Kardashian was seen wearing a racy lingerie-inspired outfit with featured pumps.

“They’re in the same group of friends and socialize together all the time,” a source explained to Entertainment Tonight after their outing. “Justin used to live next door to Kourtney and is still very close friends with the family. Kourtney and Justin being at a nightclub and leaving together is not a story.”

