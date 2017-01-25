Jamie O’Hara And Bianca Gascoigne Spark Romance In ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Jamie O’Hara and Bianca Gascoigne finally confessed their love for each other during a recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

O’Hara and Gascoigne told each other the three magic words while snuggling up to each other in bed. The two have clearly been developing strong feelings for each other over the past few weeks but things reached a romantic climax after they came clean regarding how they feel about each other. However, their strong chemistry was evident even before they said the magic words to each other.

Not so much of a fairytale ending

Jamie might not be the luckiest guy despite Bianca admitting that she has been in love with him. This is because the British glamor model confessed that she has a boyfriend during Wednesday’s episode of CBB. She has secretly been dating someone from outside the CBB house and that secret person happens to be none other than cage fighter CJ Meeks. The footballer was clearly stunned by the news judging by the look on his face once he received the news. He also

“I was a bit fuming. Coz you know, I thought you were single,” Jamie told Bianca.

Bianca revealed the news during a fake chat show that was set up by CBB housemate Coleen Nolan. The 30-year-old model stated that she hoped to spend time with her secret boyfriend after leaving the show. She then tried to explain things to Jamie who at that point looked shocked and disappointed because he had clearly been falling in love with her.

“I should have obviously filled you in but it the situation with me and you was just getting better and better, I don’t know, I’m just so sorry, I feel terrible!” Bianca told Jamie while in tears.

Jamie replied telling his love interest that the news that she was dating someone else was quite disappointing especially because he had grown really fond of her. He further added that he did not know what to think now that the bombshell was out there. Gascoigne was very apologetic for letting things go too far with the footballer before disclosing that she was already dating someone.

The whole situation looks very complicated considering the fact that the two had previously confessed their love for each other. They had practically become inseparable over the past few weeks at CBB and it was clear that a romance was brewing between them. The two also looked like they were the perfect match for each other. They had been making public displays of their affection during the show and their romance looked quite promising.

Jamie must have been very excited when his love interest told him that she loved him. Unfortunately, it seemed that excitement was not meant to last. Jamie confessed during the fake talk show that it was never his intention to get emotionally attached at the beginning. This was because he was worried about what people would think of him. He further added that he began to change his mind the more he got to know Gascoigne and after spending a lot of time with her

The reveal that Bianca already belongs to another man is a huge blow to Jamie and it brings a lot of uncertainty about how things will end up. The ball will most likely end up rolling into Bianca’s court, forcing her to decide whether she wants to stick with Jamie or to continue on with her relationship with her actual boyfriend. It thus presents a very tough situation for Gascoigne who is probably very confused due to her feelings for Jamie since she confessed that she was in love with him.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]