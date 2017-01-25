Jane Fonda And Richard Perry Separate After 8 Years Together — Couple’s Beverly Hills Mansion Now Up For Sale At $13 Million

Jane Fonda and her partner Richard Perry have split after 8 years of being together, according to reports.

Perry revealed to E! News that his relationship with Fonda has been “put on the back burner” because the American actress has “rededicated herself to activism.”

Despite having parted ways, Perry says that he and Fonda remain “extremely good friends.”

“It’s not a break up, it’s a shift in the direction of our lives,” Perry said.

“I hate to say the romantic relationship is over,” Richard added. “We care about each other a great deal and as far as romantic relationships, that’s temporarily been put on the back burner because she, as you probably know, has rededicated herself to activism.”

Jane Fonda, an Oscar-winner and a lifelong political activist, joined the Women’s March in Los Angeles during the weekend and then headed to North Dakota to join the protest against newly-appointed President Donald Trump’s decision to advance the construction of the Dakota Access pipelines.

The split announcement came just a few days after Fonda put up their Beverly Hills home for sale at $13 million. Jane, 79, and Richard, 74, bought the Beverly Hills mansion for $7.3 million in 2012 from TV director John Rich, who was known for directing Gilligan’s Island and All in the Family. Jane Fonda’s Beverly Hills mansion has four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, with over 7,100 square feet of interiors and a glass elevator to boot, according to Trulia.

“Richard and I must have looked at more than 30 houses, and the day we pulled in through the gate… I took one look at the house and I knew, Jane said in a promotion video which aims to sell the mansion. “It’s a great house for parties. I had my 75th birthday here. There were about 150 and we could have had another 50.”

A source for Page Six said that “they are selling the house because they will live separately — they will still be friends.”

Page Six reports that Perry has already found a new home but is still working out the details.

Richard Perry was previously married to actress Rebecca Broussard for one year, while Jane Fonda was thrice married — to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden, and Ted Turner.

Perry and Fonda had been together for eight years but never married.

The two reportedly met not long after Fonda underwent knee surgery in 2009. In an interview with the Sun, Jane said that she was still using crutches when she and Richard moved in together.

“When I had my knee replaced… I found a lover… When I moved in with him I was still using crutches… we haven’t been apart since.”

Their relationship had gone so well that Fonda even said that she had never known true intimacy until she met Perry.

“The only thing I have never known is true intimacy with a man,” Fonda told The Sun. “I absolutely wanted to discover that before dying. It has happened with Richard. I feel totally secure with him. Often, when we make love, I see him as he was 30 years ago.”

“At 74, I have never had such a fulfilling sex life. When I was young I had so many inhibitions — I didn’t know what I desired,” the screen legend added.

Fonda admitted that before Richard Perry, she often changed herself to please the men in life, but blamed her father Henry Fonda for her behavior.

“I was always a courageous woman,capable of confronting governments, but not men. I was a chameleon, the

woman men wanted me to be,” she told HELLO! magazine.

“I don’t want to make a cheap analysis, but when you have, like I did, afather incapable of showing emotion, who spends his life telling you that no one will love you if you aren’t perfect, it leaves scars.”

[Featured Images by John Sciulli/Getty Images]