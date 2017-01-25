Selena Gomez May Join The Weeknd On Tour, Are Things Between Them Heating Up?

Could Selena Gomez be featured during her rumored boyfriend The Weeknd’s upcoming tour, the Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour?

According to a new report, Selena Gomez has been asked to join The Weeknd during a handful of his upcoming tour dates, which kick off next month in Stockholm, Sweeden.

“The Weeknd knows how much [Selena Gomez] loves being on stage and in front of her faithful fans, so he’s asked her to join him on a few of his upcoming tour dates as a surprise guest,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 24. “The catch is, he doesn’t want her to perform — he just wants her to walk out so he can serenade her with some new words that he’s written just for her.”

Selena Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd first made headlines earlier this month after the musicians were seen leaving a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. As they strolled the streets of Los Angeles, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd kissed on the lips before Gomez wrapped her arms around his neck and planted another kiss on his cheek.

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have stayed mum on the news of their new romance, a TMZ report weeks ago claimed they have been seeing one another for two months and recently celebrated the holidays together.

Prior to their relationship, The Weeknd dated model Bella Hadid for nearly two years before parting ways in November, just over two months before his romance with Selena Gomez reportedly began. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was taking a career hiatus in the months leading up to her new relationship.

“They’ve made big impressions on each other and are really into one another,” the source continued. “He also wants his fans to know that she’s his girl and the real deal. It’s been a while since he’s felt so captivated by a woman and he’s cherishing every moment with [Selena Gomez].”

As fans will recall, Selena Gomez went through a rocky point in her career and personal life last year and canceled her Revival World Tour midway through the event series. At the time, Selena Gomez told People Magazine she was dealing with symptoms of Lupus, including anxiety, depression, and panic attacks, and needed to take some time off to address her struggles. Following her announcement in August of last year, Selena Gomez reportedly spent time at a treatment center in Tennessee before making her return to the spotlight at the 2016 American Music Awards.

According to another report, Selena Gomez would love to join The Weeknd on tour both as a guest and an opener.

“Not only would [Selena Gomez] like to join [The Weeknd] on tour but she would also like to join him on tour to perform with him or even open up for him on some dates,” another source close to the new couple told Hollywood Life. “But he is currently only OK with her just joining him on stage occasionally or mostly just traveling with him. He would rather keep the people performing with him the already announced performers of Bryson Tiller and Lil Uzi Vert.”

As Selena Gomez and The Weeknd remain silent in regard to their relationship, rumors continue to swirl into just how serious they are and last week, a third Hollywood Life source hinted that things between them were going great.

“[Selena Gomez] is feeling things she never felt before with The Weeknd,” the source said. “The relationship with Abel is fresh and new for Selena, but she can tell things are completely different from any of her previous relationships.”

[Featured Image by Jeff Schear/Getty Images]