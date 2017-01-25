Texas Radio Station Bans Madonna’s Songs After White House Comments, Wants National Boycott

A Texas radio station has placed a ban on Madonna’s songs after her comments at the Women’s March in Washington on Sunday. The Material Girl singer, in front of a crowd of over half a million people, had repeatedly used the F-word during her speech broadcast live on CNN and MSNBC. The 58-year-old had also revealed she had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

According to Billboard, HITS 105, a Texarkana classic hits station revealed that they were banning Madonna’s songs because it was hypocritical to be paying royalties to an artist who did not have the unity of America at heart. The station’s general manager, Terry Thomas called for other radio stations to follow suit.

Madonna banned from Texas radio station following DC Women's March comments https://t.co/gCfZeKVcFq — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 25, 2017

“Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics; it’s a matter of patriotism. It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna’s songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments. If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”

The Texas radio station is not the first to react to the singer’s controversial comments. Kellyanne Conway, the counselor to President Trump, had blasted Madonna for her vulgar language, adding that the star presence at the protest march would have been better served towards a charitable cause.

"Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it's a matter of patriotism." ❤????????❤https://t.co/n7omMbHU5L — Citizen Dale (@Trumptbird) January 25, 2017

“You have celebrities from the podium using profanity-laced insults. You have a very prominent singer who’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars not going over to a woman’s shelter here in D.C. to write a check, but instead saying that she thought of, quote, ‘burning down the White House.”

Former Republican House speaker Newt Gingrich had called for the Take A Bowsinger to be arrested. Madonna, in an Instagram message, had clarified her speech saying she was not endorsing violence and that what she said had been manipulated out of context.

“I am not a violent person. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things. One was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.”

Newt Gingrich: Madonna "ought to be arrested" for saying she has thought about "blowing up the White House" https://t.co/x6t3T3V5kt pic.twitter.com/MCkPMMCwAn — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 23, 2017

Gingrich in a subsequent interview on Fox & Friends had accused the singer-songwriter of being part of “an emerging left-wing fascism” and singing a different tune because she finally realized the risks of what she had initially said.

Some people believe that HITS 105 which plays songs from the 1960s to the 1980s is simply scoring for cheap publicity. One commenter taunted the station, saying that their cheap publicity tricks were definitely working because she now knew that the radio station existed. Another social media user belittled the radio station’s position, slamming it for confusing patriotism with partisan enthusiasm and parlor theatrics.

Madonna is not new to controversy, and this is not the first time that the mother-of-four has drawn outrage across the spectrum of society. In 1989, Catholic leaders condemned her controversial video, Like A Prayer, which showed Madonna seducing a black Jesus as well as featuring statues crying blood and burning crosses.

Madonna 'Rebel Heart' Tour: Singer to Return to Puerto Rico 22 Years After Disrespecting Flag http://t.co/pWvMzK4Ci0 — LivingInPuertoRico (@lifepuertorico) March 3, 2015

During one of her worldwide tours in Italy, the Papa Don’t Preach singer had adorned a crown of fake thorns and descended on stage from a suspended and shimmering cross. Muslim, Jewish and Rome’s Catholic had come together to criticize the pop star’s mock crucifixion. Ironically, the Like a Virgin singer had performed just a mile from the gates of the Vatican City.

Catholic leaders had called the act blasphemous and clamored for her to be excommunicated from the church. Cardinal Ersilio Tonino had called her Confessions Concert, a “profanation of the cross,” Father Manfredo Leone had called her behavior “disrespectful, in bad taste and provocative.”

In 1993, Madonna performed at a stadium in Puerto Rico and ran the nation’s flag through her legs, close to her groin area. Madonna would not visit the Hispanic country again until her Rebel Tour in 2016.

