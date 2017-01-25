Barbadian Singer Rihanna Makes Bold Moves On Instagram

Rihanna recently shared a nude photo on Instagram!

Esquire hailed her as the sexiest woman alive a few years back. She was also featured on the cover of Vogue for its 10th annual Shape Issue. Therefore, going bare in her photos isn’t new at all.

Even if she has millions of fans adoring her songs and basically idolizing her as a person, the singer never fails to amaze the Rihanna Navy, her fanbase, as she posts a bathroom photo together with her niece, Majesty. Knows as Aunty OhNaNa and being closely knit to her family, it’s not a new thing to see photos of her and Majesty. However, Riri made headlines when the bathtime photo circulated online, drawing some mixed reactions.

unconditional. ???? caught. by @leandrasimone_ A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 7, 2016 at 9:02am PST

Rihanna becomes sentimental on Instagram

Captioning the photo “Unconditional,” Riri feels sentimental about sharing this lovely moment to the world. However, both girls are seen naked, with Rihanna covering her boobs with her hand and the gun tattoo below on her right armpit conspicuously showing. It drew quite a bit of flak from a few people.

“Giving her a bath while they are both naked, kissing and someone taking pics. I have lost hope for humanity if you don’t see anything wrong with this picture,” one person commented.

Rihanna on posing nude

The 28-year-old beauty is well-known for being daring and bold in her attire, whether she is performing onstage or being just an aunt to Majesty. There was even a time when Riri suffered body insecurities, and she conquered this fear by spending more time being naked.

“The more I got naked the more comfortable I felt. I just had to face my fear,” Rihanna shared in an interview with Women’s Fitness.

Already blessed with good features, Rihanna’s body is an additional bonus. No wonder she got the title as one of the sexiest women alive by Esquire. She had no qualms facing the camera as she poses nude for her photo shoot, using only leaves and pieces of cloth as cover, leaving little to the imagination.

Rihanna on dealing with work and romance

Rihanna’s most recent stint as an actress will be in the film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets by director Luc Besson. It is an upcoming 2017 French sci-fi action film that stars Cara Delavigne and Dane DeHaan. Currently, she is busy filming Ocean’s Eight, an all-female reboot of Ocean’s Eleven.

The R&B singer is currently staying in a penthouse in Manhattan, New York, and rumors of Rihanna getting back together with Drake may well be impossible, as the two are getting heated over Drake’s new fling, Jennifer Lopez.

[Featured Image by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images]