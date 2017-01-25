Charlotte Crosby Strips Down Bare For Sexy Black And White Bathroom Pic

Charlotte Crosby has teased fans with a saucy picture she posted to social media with past week, showing us what is hiding under her clothes. The Geordie Shore famed reality TV star took to Instagram to assert her believe that ‘Clothes are so 2016’ in her latest sensual black and white bathroom pic, revealing all her fleshy goodness. Posing in her bathroom the sultry star is pictured wearing nothing but an open buttoned white shirt, falling off her shoulders, just barely covering her nakedness.

????????‍♀️ A photo posted by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:36am PST

With one hand placed across her breast for coverage while her long locks caressed her shoulder, she offered her fans and followers a generous look at her bouquet of blooming roses tattooed on her hip and thigh. Meanwhile, her unmentionables were covered by a strategically place bottle of lotion, a slight tweak from her usual emoji-covering tactics.

The 26-year-old reality TV star gifted the photo to her 5.5 million followers on Instagram, while captioning the pic with only the female gender symbol while posing in the mirror. Charlottes fans reacted with mixed emotion to the pic, some having words of admiration, while other were not too happy with the MTV star’s new look body. Some fans even urging the starlet not to lose any more weight, saying that she looked gaunt and unhealthy.

“Yawn. Nothing we haven’t seen before. Social media nowadays L.”

Potential New Romance

Rumors are doing the rounds about the Geordie Shore star’s new potential romance with her fellow presenter and co-host of MTV‘s new show, Just Tattoo of Us, Stephen Bear. The pair have made things a little more alluring for their fans and have kept them guessing, they do however appear to have been sharing posts on each other’s social media pages. The string of appearances on each other’s walls that sparked the rumors has been further cemented when internet users noticed the two wearing each other’s clothes.

The MTV show is busy putting the final touches in place as the show is out to test the bonds of relationships between couples, family members, and friends, by getting them to design surprise tattoos for each other.

We both got @makeupbymellins and it made us happy ???? @stevie_bear @justtattooofus ???????? A photo posted by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Dec 8, 2016 at 8:11am PST

It does seem like the two co-hosts are playing some rather tempting games with each other, ex Geordie Shores Charlotte not seeming able to stop herself from telling the Big Brother winner how good he looked. Posting a clip on Snapchat, Charlotte cheekily tells Bear that he is looking fit while he showed her his outfit.

The Sun Online has reported that the couple were seen getting rather up close and personal during Stephen’s nightclub tour, but Charlotte has tried to shut down the rumors, saying that she finds the Ex on the Beach star quite annoying.

“I had the same PA’s with Bear because it was after filming for Just Tattoo Of Us. Bear’s hilarious and he’s so funny but he can be really annoying.”

The pair have also engaged in some interesting and naughty question and answer sessions, prompting answers such as, ‘Sex? Yes please’ furthering the legitimacy of the potential romance rumors.

Misleading Photo Op‘s

Charlotte has gained a lot of attention in the past with snaps of her surfacing on social media, some more suggestive than others, but all hitting their intended mark, barring one. The reality TV star turned presenter has definitely had more success with the recent bathroom pic than the one she posted to social media last month. The sultry temptress posted a pic to Instagram of herself in the middle of her beauty routine, holding her curling iron just below her chin.

Throwback to one of my 'out out’ hair looks with the Wicked Waver… recreate with my favourite barrel from the @Markhillhair Pick N Mix range available @BootsUK Just perfect for a dramatic look this festive season ???????????????????? A photo posted by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:15pm PST

Fans of the star were shocked by the photo in which they thought Charlotte was holding a sex toy, as the young star simply did not caption the image, with some of her 5.5 million followers having some choice words her about the apparatus.

