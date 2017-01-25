WWE News: Major Angle Set to Take Place at ‘Royal Rumble’ Between Seth Rollins And Triple H

WWE made a shocking move on Raw by taking away Seth Rollins’ spot in the Royal Rumble match, but it doesn’t mean WWE officials don’t have something huge planned for him at the PPV involving HHH. Rollins lost his chance because he was distracted by The Game’s music being played in the arena and Sami Zayn was able to take advantage and take Seth’s spot away. Now, he’s out of the Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

The expectation is that Seth Rollins is still headed into Wrestlemania 33 for a huge match with HHH. There wasn’t a strong chance of him winning the Royal Rumble match, but WWE has booked a wrestler to have two matches on the grandest stage of them all. For instance, Daniel Bryan defeated Triple H in the opening match of Wrestlemania 30 and went on to win the WWE Championship during the main event of the show.

WWE officials could be planning something similar for Rollins at Wrestlemania 33. However, there hasn’t been an indication that is what WWE has planned. The WWE Universe isn’t expecting anything more than The Architect vs. The Game on the grandest stage of them all. With Seth Rollins out of the Royal Rumble on Sunday, there is a lot of speculation about what WWE officials have planned for him during the PPV.

According to a new report, there is still a major angle being planned for Seth Rollins and Triple H penciled in for the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Seth Rollins may make an attempt to earn his spot back into the Royal Rumble match. He could call out The Game once again but get a response this time. If Rollins isn’t going to wrestle, it’s likely that WWE will take the opportunity to announce his match with HHH for Wrestlemania.

There are many ways WWE could utilize Seth Rollins during the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, but the return of Triple H to WWE programming makes the most sense. The Game’s absence from WWE television has lasted this long because the powers that be wanted to use his star power and feud with Rollins to give Raw a boost in the ratings after the NFL regular season was over and the Presidential Election was no longer a factor.

Recently, HHH issued a stern warning to Seth Rollins that essentially told him to be careful what he wishes for because The Game is a patient man and can return to WWE anytime he wants. Instead, he’s made Seth wait and slowly become enraged. Even Triple H’s music playing through the arena was enough for Rollins to lose his chance at the main event of Wrestlemania. It seems like Rollins is playing checkers while HHH is playing chess.

WWE officials clearly have a plan in place for Rollins vs. Triple H heading into the WWE Royal Rumble and beyond because they strategically teased Triple H’s return to WWE television a few weeks ago to reignite the interest of the WWE Universe in the feud with Seth Rollins. If Triple H makes his return during the WWE Royal Rumble, it’s possible that The Game could enter the ‘Royal Rumble’ match as another dig at Rollins.

WWE officials haven’t postponed their feud for this long for Rollins vs. Triple H to not be an extraordinary bout that will go down in WWE history. Ultimately, the rivalry is about putting over Seth Rollins as WWE’s top babyface, especially considering that Triple H may be calling it a career after putting him over. Rollins being able to say that he was the one to retire The Game would be considered a great honor in WWE history.

[Featured Image by WWE]