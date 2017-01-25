IU Rumored To Be Dating ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ Co-Star Lee Joon Gi After Breaking Up With Jang Kiha — Joon Gi’s Agency Namoo Actors Responds To Dating Rumors

Earlier this week, it was reported that IU and Jang Kiha had officially separated after four years of dating. It was not thoroughly detailed why the famous K-pop idol and K-drama actress of Producer and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and radio show host and lead of Kiha and the Faces called it quits, but reportedly it was amicable as both have decided to continue forward with a good sunbae-hoobae relationship.

Though IU and Jang Kiha have reportedly put the situation to rest, many fans in the Hallyu community cannot let it go, wondering what could have caused the two to split. Now there is a rumor making its rounds on the internet and social media that IU is dating Lee Joon Gi after breaking up with Jang Kiha. Said rumor has spread so quickly that Namoo Actors, the entertainment label and agency Joon Gi is signed to, had to make a statement on the situation.

Namoo Actors provided the said statement on the IU dating Lee Joon Gi rumors on Tuesday, January 24. According to Korean news outlet Naver via translation through Soompi, the label and agency made it known IU and Joon Gi have “really great chemistry,” but the dating rumors are false.

“It seems [Lee Joon Gi and IU] had really great chemistry in the drama. It is not true that they are dating. They became quite close while working together, and it seems that’s why the rumors began, but all the cast members of Scarlet Heart: Goryeo [another title for Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo] are close. We hope there are no further misunderstandings.”

Just like Namoo Actors said in their statement, both Lee Joon Gi and IU had “really great chemistry” in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and to be frank, they did though it really didn’t show until almost halfway through the series. Still, that chemistry they had is one of the major reasons why the period drama which is a Korean adaption of the popular C-drama Scarlet Heart was very popular internationally, especially in China.

And on a more historical note pertaining to K-dramas, whenever the two main leads have “really great chemistry,” relationship rumors will surely follow. Park Shin Hye so far is the most prominent example of this as she’s been “romantically linked” to her co-stars including Lee Min Ho in Heirs and Lee Jong Suk in Pinocchio. For a more recent example, look no further than Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo of Descendants of the Sun. Tabloids are still banking on “proof” they are together.

Finally, Namoo Actors is correct in stating the cast and crew of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo are really close. Though there are examples of their support for each other such as Seohyun attending one of IU’s concerts, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo probably does the best job in showing their camaraderie for each other. Ji Soo, Seohyun, and Z.Hera all made special cameo appearances to help Nam Joo Hyuk’s K-drama. All four of them played important roles in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

As mentioned earlier, we do not know exactly why IU and Jang Kiha split up in the first place. However, if it is anything like why most Hallyu couples split, they were just too busy to keep the relationship going. Maybe in the future, IU and Jang Kiha will end up together when they actually have time to invest in each other. On the other hand, maybe the rumors of IU with Lee Joon Gi will one day prove to be true. “Really good chemistry” can evolve to something intimate and true in their personal lives.

For those who want to see the “really good chemistry” Lee Joon Gi and IU had to cause such a relationship rumor to form, check out the Seoul Broadcasting System K-drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo on DramaFever pending region. They even have a special Director’s Cut of the series too.

[Featured Image by the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)]