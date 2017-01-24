Cate Blanchett Shows Solidarity In Beautifully Understated Way, More On Her ‘Ocean’s Eight’ Character

Cate Blanchett earned the respect of women and feminists everywhere when she embraced the “pussyhat” trend, according to Yahoo! Style.

Cate Blanchett wearing the #pussyhat I made for her at Broadway’s #ghostlightproject Talented and beautiful inside and out #WomensMarch???????? pic.twitter.com/47YRNRD68x — Gina McDade (@McDGG) January 21, 2017

Little more than a pink hand-knitted hat with pointy cat ears, the “pussyhat” is a symbol of female empowerment and “unapologetically standing for women’s rights,” and was initially launched as the Pussyhat Project on Thanksgiving weekend, 2016, as the unofficial symbol of solidarity for the Women’s March on Washington. Fans were understandably pleased and impressed when Cate Blanchett or the feminist symbol when she attended the Ghostlight Project last week.

Cate Blanchett, born Catherine Elise Blanchett in May 1969 in Melbourne, is a well-known Australian actress and feminist. Blanchett has previously accused the media of focusing solely on female celebrity’s appearances and fashion instead of their acting ability. She is also one of Hollywood’s leading actresses, winning Academy Awards for her role in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine. In addition, Blanchett has twice won the Independent Spirit Award for her roles in Blue Jasmine and I’m Not There. Her title role in Elizabeth remains one of the most unforgettable roles in her career, and she has also been praised for her role of Galadriel in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The extremely talented actress has played a wide variety of characters throughout her career, and all her movies seem to be entirely different from each other. Soon, the very popular actress will appear in Ocean’s Eight, playing a character that’s quite different from any of her previous characters. Ocean’s Eight has an all-female cast and is based on Ocean’s Eleven, a heist movie starring George Clooney who played the role of the ringleader, Danny Ocean.

Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna filming Ocean’s Eight in NYC. pic.twitter.com/IK9y5oWf7d — Enki (@geovannyjavier) December 25, 2016

The cast of Ocean’s Eight includes Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, and Mindy Kaling, with other A-list Hollywood personalities being added to the cast list seemingly every day.

Every actress in Ocean’s Eight will wear a unique persona for the movie, which is why fans are anxious to experience the adventurous side of their favorite actresses. The production of the movie began in October and Cate Blanchett has been spotted filming the movie in New York.

Blanchett has certainly been sporting a stylish look on the set of Ocean’s Eight, and the actress flaunted her adventurous side by wearing a leather jacket with skintight trousers, complete with stylish ankle boots. She later changed into more casual attire when going through the script. According to Just Jared, Rihanna and Sandra Bullock were also spotted with Cate Blanchett during the shooting of Ocean’s Eight in New York City.

and I’m sooo here for Cate Blanchett’s Ocean’s Eight aesthetic ✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/wKpPImPeOa — jannel (@JannelPerez) December 6, 2016

It’s reported that Sandra Bullock will be the ringleader in the movie, playing the part of Danny Ocean’s sister. Just Jared reported that Rihanna also sported a tech-savvy look during the filming. It could be speculated that Rihanna’s character in the movie will be a technology expert.

Cate Blanchett’s life has always been dictated by her creative pursuits, and she channels her creative energy into every role she undertakes. Blanchett has admitted that she’s never completely satisfied with her creativity and always strives to add more creativity to her roles.

She also views her 19-year marriage to Australian playwright and director Andrew Upton as a creative partnership. The actress knew immediately on meeting Andrew that he would be her ideal partner and, in fact, the couple became engaged just a month after meeting.

Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton at the premiere of Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/PaMlcWNW5X — Blanchett Lovers (@blanchettlatino) January 17, 2017

Apart from being life partners, Andrew and Blanchett have also worked together in their professional lives. They created their own production company known as Dirty Films, and both were Sydney Theater Company co-directors from 2008 to 2012. The happy couple are parents to three biological sons and in 2015 they adopted their daughter. According to the Daily Mail, Blanchett revealed that all four children have developed strong ties and it’s only a matter of time before her young sons become more independent.

“I have three boys and a girl – she’s great. It is a wonderful thing when you see your children becoming a pack, sort of independent of you, and I am very proud of my sons.”

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]