Duchess Kate Bulimia Rumors: British Royal Reportedly Has Eating Disorder As ‘Disturbing’ Pics Emerge

Duchess Kate is at the center of rumors about her silent suffering from an eating disorder. Kate Middleton reportedly appeared in recent pictures that showed off possible signs of bulimia.

According to a Radar Online celebrity news report on the British royal, Duchess Kate, who normally is pictured in fashionable choices that accentuate her svelte physique, appeared “rail-thin” in recent images while out in the public’s eye. Every now and again, Kate is the target of pregnancy rumors for another royal baby, but insiders say the recent images are particularly disturbing.

Duchess Kate’s bulimia rumors center on the ongoing pressure to maintain her athletic figure based on the rigors of her job. Sources say Kate is stopping at nothing — and is “going to dangerous lengths” — to keep her frame svelte.

The tabloid’s sources suspect Kate has the eating disorder bulimia due to some telltale signs that offer some clues, namely bandages. Reportedly, as of late, images of Duchess Kate show her hands wrapped in bandages.

An image on Jan. 24 shows what looks like cuts to Kate’s hands, as Radar wrote.

“The marks can be seen here as recently as January 24th when Princess Kate visited a children’s hospice in Norfolk, UK.”

The images of Kate with visible marks on her hands are likely “Russell’s sign,” according to Dr. Stuart Fischer, whose relationship to Kate is unclear. Fischer says the marks are typically indications that a person has an underlying condition that compels them to lose weight by forcibly voiding food. Bulimia is usually suspected.

“It’s very common for women who suffer from bulimia to have cuts on their fingers and hands because they’re inducing vomiting, they are putting their fingers down their throat and will bite down on their fingers and knuckles. “It’s highly suspicious that she is wearing Band-Aids on her hands so frequently. It’s extremely unlikely she would be injured repetitively in these places on her hands. Kate would have to be a carpenter or someone opening oysters or clams for a living!”

Aside from this episode of Duchess Kate’s alleged bulimia struggles, she came under scrutiny during her pregnancies with Prince George and again with Princess Charlotte. Critics railed on Kate for allegedly not looking after herself over the weeks and days before giving birth to her babies. Some tabloids called the former party planner “super-skinny.”

Dr. Fischer says that Duchess Kate’s presumed behavior is dangerous. He drew parallels between Kate’s weight concerns and Princess Diana’s rumored years-long battle with bulimia.

“It’s a frightful and damaging way to lose weight. She’s got the best chefs in Europe, she might feel immense pressure under the spotlight but it’s better than being under the ground in Westminster Abbey!”

Recently, Kate appeared in public as part of her official’s duties as the Duchess of Cambridge, according to a PopSugar report. Kate appeared at the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (or EACH) in Quidenham, Norfolk. The organization is strongly supported by Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate’s role was to assess the progress of the group in improving hospice service delivery. Reportedly, millions of dollars in donor money are used to implement transformative services.

Kate took the time to engage with fans and supporters of the initiative. One such admirer was Nell Cork, a girl who gave the duchess a flower bouquet. Kate also participated with a group of kids and showed off her arts and crafts skills.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Will and Kate are moving to London; George and Charlotte are starting school soon. Fans will likely see more of the royals than ever before.

It’s unclear if the Duchess Kate bulimia rumors are true. Share your thoughts about the pressures of celebrities to remain thin.

