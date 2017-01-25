‘Queer Eye For The Straight Guy’ Returning To Netflix With New Fab 5 Ready To Turn ‘Red States Pink’

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is joining the growing list of shows that are experiencing a rebirth by streaming video service Netflix, multiple media outlets reported this week.

The TV show’s original creator — David Collins — is returning to the project, Entertainment Weekly reported. In addition to David Collins, the rebooted Queer Eye for the Straight Guy will also have involvement from executive producing partners Michael Williams, Rob Eric and David Eilenberg.

The producers of the rebooted Queer Eye — an abbreviated title the TV series later went by — also told fans that the show will not air from New York as the previous series had. Instead, Queer Eye will hit the road for in search of heterosexual males in need of a makeover, according to a statement released by the producers.

“In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer. The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink — one makeover at a time.”

Queer Eye will also feature new hosts as the original five co-hosts — Ted Allen, Carson Kressley, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez — were not asked to to return to the series reboot. Despite not being asked to return to their roles, Entertainment Weekly also reported that the original Fab 5 will be involved in the project in some fashion.

TMZ reported that the original Queer Eye Fab 5 was not upset by not being asked to revive their roles. Additionally, TMZ is reporting that the potential new Fab 5 is currently being selected from a “whittled down” group of 25 individuals.

Queer Eye was picked up for an eight-episode run by Netflix, according to an article from TV Guide. The original TV series ran from 2003 to 2007, enjoying five seasons before ending its run. The show was praised by the gay community as it showed positive interaction between gay men and heterosexual men. The show was recognized by the LGBTQ community for the positive portrayal of gay men by winning consecutive GLAAD Awards for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004 and 2005.

By selecting “red states” for the new series, the producers of Queer Eye could be targeting the majority of the Midwestern part of the country. The New York Times shared an article last year showing which states are traditionally red — or vote for Republican candidates during the Presidential election.

Carson Kressley first broke the news about Queer Eye being revived show on the Watch What Happens Live! to Andy Cohen. In responding to a viewer-submitted question about a new Queer Eye being developed, Carson Kressley said the return of the TV series “looks imminent.” The affirmative answer drew a rousing ovation about Queer Eye returning after a decade-long hiatus.

Netflix has rebooted several shows in the past two years, much to their viewer’s delight. Among the shows that have been rebooted by Netflix is the 1990’s hit Full House. Now known as Fuller House, the show follows much of the original cast a generation later. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen — who played Michelle Tanner on the original series — are the only high-profile individuals who have not returned to the show reprise their role, the Inquisitr reported during last year.

What do you think about Queer Eye for the Straight Guy being rebooted by Netflix? Continue to follow the Inquisitr for more information on this developing story.

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]