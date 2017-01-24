Amanda Stanton Spotted Making Out With ‘Bachelor’ Nation’ Man, Moving On From Josh Murray

The fans were shocked when they found out that Bachelor Nation couple Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton had called it quits. This couple got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, and it really did look like they would end up married. They did end up calling it quits, and now it turns out that Amanda has been spotted making out with someone else from Bachelor Nation. Reality Steve shared the details about what went down this past weekend while Amanda was in Nashville.

@LaurenBushnell3 Enjoyed meeting you and @amandastantonnn! Not only are y'all beautiful, you're so nice! Hope you like The Patterson House! pic.twitter.com/ZBxUBzuclE — Lindsay Bramson (@WSMVLindsay) January 21, 2017

It turns out that this past weekend Lauren Bushnell, Jen Saviano, Amanda Stanton and Lace Morris hung out with Evan, Carly, and Wells while in town. Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are still together and going strong, so that only leaves one guy that Amanda could have been seen with this weekend. That is right she was seen hooking up with Wells Adams. The crazy thing is Amanda and Wells didn’t seem to be trying to hide it.

Amanda and Wells were seen making out over the weekend. They were out in public doing it, but Reality Steve doesn’t think that they are actually a couple. It could turn into something later, but so far it looks like it is really early in the dating stages. Amanda Stanton lives in California, and Wells lives clear in Nashville. That would make it pretty hard for these two to start dating. So far, there are not any videos or anything, but hopefully, some fans that saw them out got a few pictures or clips of Wells and Amanda together.

The Inquisitr shared recently that Nick Viall allegedly texted Amanda Stanton to check on her after he heard that she split from Nick Viall. An insider shared saying, “He texted Amanda once news broke of her breakup. He wanted to reach out and say, ‘Hey,’ but that’s not what a happily engaged guy should be doing!” Nick was interested in Amanda during their season of Bachelor in Paradise, but once she started spending time with Nick, she didn’t move on to date anyone else.

When Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray first split, they were really quiet about what went down. They didn’t even want to admit at first that they were over. Us Magazine shared the details about how Amanda posted on Twitter, and it looked like she was actually calling Josh out. She went to Twitter and said, “Poor Nick! That slap looked like it hurt haha I could definitely think of someone more deserving of that… #thebachelor.” Everyone wondered if maybe she was talking about Josh Murray, but Amanda Stanton of course didn’t say anything else about that at all.

When they did finally decide to admit they split, Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray never put out a joint statement, but Amanda did finally share about the split.

“We did break up. It’s been kind of a weird situation, because we broke up and we didn’t release a statement, obviously, so I think people have been kind of going crazy wondering if we’re together or if we’re not, and we’re not. It wasn’t something that I was trying to hide. I just didn’t know what the right time was to say something, or really what to say about it. I think it’s good to kind of set the record straight.”

Are you shocked to hear that Amanda Stanton hooked up with Wells Adams over the weekend while in Nashville? Do you think that they would make a cute couple? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor 2017 with Nick Viall on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image By Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]