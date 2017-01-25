Ariel Winter: 5 Hot Looks, From Underwear To Underboob

Ariel Winter, the 18-year-old actress best known as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, reportedly likes to make some dizzying fashion statements — both on and off the red carpet. From underwear to underboob, there’s apparently no look too bold for Winter, who’s rocked a wide array of fashionable garments and accessories.

Designer dresses, booty shorts, crop tops, bathing suits — Ariel Winter does it all, and she does it with a fashion sense that’s been probed from head to toe in fashion magazines and on celebrity news sites. Frequently a fixture in Hollywood-centric gossip media, Ariel seemingly knows her audience and takes great care with her styling.

In celebration of Ariel's extraordinary looks, here are just five of her latest, hottest outfits.

Ariel Winter’s Emmys Dress



Ariel Winter’s designer dress from the Emmy Awards ceremony in September got a big reaction from the press. Unfortunately, some of that attention stemmed from the fact that a similarly-designed Yousef Al-Jasmi piece was also once donned by another popular Hollywood starlet.

As reported by E! News, Ariel Winter’s fashion choice for the Emmys was comparably flaunted by none other than Kylie Jenner. Taking the celebrity twinning in stride, Winter told E! that when she saw the gown and tried it on, she solidly stated, “This is what I want to wear.” And that’s that.

Ariel’s Underboob Commencement Celebration



For her high school graduation party, Ariel took her fashion ability to a whole new level, rocking the underboob like a champ. Reportedly, Winter is quite the fan of the underboob look. As she recounted in coverage from People magazine, she “got so much flak” for wearing the revealing dress, but enjoyed the piece enough to soldier on.

“I had a great time at my graduation party and everyone at my party loved my dress, so, ‘Whatever hater!’ I love this dress and I’ve almost worn it four other times. Who doesn’t love a little underboob? If you like your underboob, show your underboob.”

The Bra With No Top



As evidenced in the above images, Winter wore a lacy, bra-like top to another Emmys event last year. Remember that Seinfeld episode (“The Caddy,” 1996) when all the male characters are salaciously distracted by a woman walking around town in a “bra with no top”? Well, Ariel took that fashion statement straight into the 21st century.

Ariel Winter’s Beach Blanket Bingo

Ariel cooled off this summer at Just Jared‘s 2016 “Summer Bash” party with a fun ensemble pairing her one-piece, stringy swimsuit with some worn-out, jean cut-offs. Forgoing the flip flops, Winter classed it up with a pair of nude pumps. This outfit must’ve made it super easy to fling off those heels, slide off the shorts, and get wet.

Critics’ Choice: Ariel’s Backless Dress



Ariel Winter kept her fashion game strong to wrap up 2016, strutting her stuff in this backless number at the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in December. According to POPSUGAR, this advanced look indicated a “complete 180” for Winter, the actress topping it off with a new set of bangs and her overall accessory-less style.

What do you think of Ariel Winter's fashion choices? Do you think the actress could be considered a style icon?

