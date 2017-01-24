Laura Prepon Is Pregnant! ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Expecting First Child With Fiance Ben Foster

Laura Prepon of That 70’s Show and Orange is the New Black fame is reportedly pregnant. The 36-year-old actress and producer flaunted a low-key baby bump when she and fiance, 36-year-old Ben Foster, hit the town in Park City, Utah last weekend. Prepon and her fiance were visiting Park City as part of the Sundance Film Festival and to attend the Creative Coalition’s annual Spotlight Awards on Sunday night.

Bumping along: Laura Prepon debuted her growing baby bump as she left the Sundance Film Festiva… https://t.co/N3zDK0AD5z @DailyMailCeleb — ludovic choupo (@ludovicchoupo) January 24, 2017

As People reports, while Laura Prepon appeared visibly pregnant at the event, neither her reps nor reps for Ben Foster have confirmed the starlet’s pregnancy. However, sources close to the notoriously private pair have confirmed that Prepon is expecting her first child. Others in attendance at the Sundance Film Festival noticed that Laura Prepon and her fiance mostly kept to themselves; still others remarked on the fact that Laura showed off the tiniest of baby bumps as she hit the town Sunday and Monday.

“Ben seemed really protective and kept very close to Laura the entire night. He was holding on to her arm as they walked in and kept by her side during the dinner. Neither of them got up much to mingle. They definitely enjoyed dinner. I noticed she finished her plate.”

According to an US Weekly source, Laura Prepon, who is also in Park City for the debut of her new flick The Hero, made some very pregnant beverage choices during her Park City visit, avoiding alcoholic beverages on both Sunday night and again on Monday when Prepon was seen hanging around at the IMdB Lounge.

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have been a couple since summer 2016; the duo was first sighted as romantic pair last July. They were spotted by onlookers getting cozy in New Jersey, and a source who witnessed Laura Prepon and Foster together said that shew was “was holding onto Ben and was all over him” at the time.

“They were really close, talking and laughing.”

Why is this so funny https://t.co/4w20I4MSjR — Cel (@cutiewab00ty) January 24, 2017

By early October, the couple shocked the world and even those closest to them with a surprise engagement. Reportedly, Laura Prepon didn’t even tell her closest friends that she had decided to tie the knot with Foster. Rather, she was spotted wearing a big sparkler on her hand when she and Foster walked the red carpet as a couple at the premiere of The Girl on the Train on October 4.

laura prepon is pregnant omg that's so cute i'm@so happy for her anyways goodnight — vera (@ilovedemiwbu) January 24, 2017

So Laura Prepon is pregnant,,,,,,, — ♡ JOANNE ♡ (@LilMonsterlp) January 24, 2017

trying to live my life normally while knowing that laura prepon is pregnant is way harder than it probably should be. — sarah (@junkielyonne) January 24, 2017

According to ex-co-star and good friend Ashton Kutcher, he had no idea that Laura Prepon had gotten engaged until everyone else in the world got the exciting news. He jokingly complained about being left out of the know during a conversation with Prepon when the pair appeared on Live with Kelly.

“I get it. But private lives include friends! Like, I shouldn’t find out when I get off the plane!”

Kutcher wasn’t the only former co-star of Laura Prepon to give the actress a bit a of good-natured grief over her surprise engagement. Danny Masterson, who played Hyde on That 70’s Show, took to Instagram to send his love.

This little baby just got engaged. Over/under on me crying at the wedding…. A photo posted by dannymasterson (@dannymasterson) on Oct 13, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

While the news that Laura Prepon is pregnant seems to be coming very close on the heels of the news of her shock engagement, hers and Ben Foster’s is no fly-by-night relationship. Reportedly, Prepon and Foster have known one another for 18 years; however, in the past both had been in relationships with other people.

Previously, Laura Prepon has been linked to Christopher Masterson (brother to Danny). Ben Foster was famously engaged to Robin Wright of The Princess Bride fame.

I don't know if I'm happy or sad about this ???????????? https://t.co/jUnLXtbioR — Lindsy Steltenpohl (@lindsystelt4) January 24, 2017

Ben Foster has been a television and film actor for two decades, famously appearing in The Messenger and Six Feet Under. Laura rose to fame as Donna on That 70’s Show and has been starring as Alex in Orange is the New Black since the hugely popular Netflix series premiered in 2013.

A rep for Laura Prepon has not responded to requests for comments on the news that the actress is pregnant.

[Featured Image by Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo]