Why Lena Dunham, Katy Perry, And Other Celebs Love Crystals

It seems like Hollywood these days is obsessed with crystals. Lena Dunham revealed that she almost went against her career aspirations and considered becoming a “crystal expert.”

According to Refinery29, it seems like Lena Dunham is having a “quarter-life crisis.” Though she’s a successful writer, director, creator, and actress, she has days when she thinks about her life and where she’s headed. The 30-year-old Girls star revealed in a new interview with Nylon that she’s considered a different kind of career.

“I had a psychotic moment where I was like, ”I’m going to become a wildlife rehabilitator and a crystal expert.'”

“My boyfriend [Jack Antonoff] was like, ‘No, you’re not.’ I’m like, ‘I’m going to rehabilitate squirrels and owls. And I’m going to educate myself so that I can do crystal healings,” she said, People exclusively reported. “He was like, ‘Good luck with that.'”

When Dunham finally decided not to change careers, she focused on her Lenny Letter newsletter and her new podcast, Women of the Hour. But she admits that when the Girls series finale airs this spring, “I’m probably going to have a nervous breakdown crying.”

Dunham is an actress, writer, and director and has been working on the set of Girls for eight years now. However, that hasn’t stopped Dunham from having a brief “quarter-life crisis,” but she muddled through it. Dunham’s character, Hannah Horvath, wants to take charge of her own writing aspirations and will finally write something.

“I want to write stories that make people feel less alone than I did. I want to make people laugh about the things in life that are painful,” the character says in the trailer.

Dunham also revealed in the interview that the new season may tackle the election we faced last year.

“It’s going to be interesting promoting this show right after Trump is inaugurated. The final season definitely tackles some topics that are complicated and wouldn’t be beloved by the incoming administration. Hopefully it’ll bring up some important conversations, and not just become the worst Twitter abuse storm in history – or it will.”

Lena Dunham isn’t the only one who’s obsessed with crystals. According to Billboard, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, and Victoria Beckham are just some of the many celebs who turn to crystal healings for having more positive energy in their home or decreasing those pre-performance jitters.

Perry carries a rose quartz stone for love, ” a feel-good stone,” says Michael Carbaugh, founder of L.A.-based Sandoval. The “Rise” singer mentioned to Cosmopolitan that she uses the stone to attract men, which has helped her bag boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

“I don’t stay single for long. I carry a lot of rose quartz, which attracts the male. Maybe I need to calm it down with the amethyst.”

Katy said that she got the idea from Madonna, who “gave her a number for a crystal healer,” according to Sugarscape.

“Everything stems from people’s energy so it makes sense. I sleep with a rose quartz in my hand at night. It’s supposed to help you find love and also heal your heart.”

In Perry’s case, carrying rose quartz hasn’t helped her in the past. She previously split from on-and-off boyfriend John Mayer. She also divorced Russel Brand, the same person she told Cosmopolitan that she no longer wants to discuss in interviews, comparing it to “digging up an old grave.”

Katy admitted that she uses crystals to help her found love, which eventually worked in her favor. Now, it looks like she’s happy with finally being in a stable, long-term relationship. Meanwhile, it looks like Lena could use a crystal healing to figure out what her career aspirations are.

