UFO News: Alien Hunter Claims Own Abduction Recorded By Google Earth Satellite, Lens Flare Or Indisputable Proof?

A recent UFO-related incident has caught the attention of numerous hunters worldwide, as a noted alien photographer discovered satellite images from Google Earth that appear to show an actual abduction taking place, complete with a Classic Grey on the ground. What’s more, the UFO photographer claimed that the person who seems to be in the middle of a confrontation with an extraterrestrial was none other than himself.

The incident was first reported in the Torquay Herald Express, with UFO spotter John Mooner of Devon, UK, coming forward with his remarkable findings. Even more interesting is the alien photographer admitting that the dates of the satellite images coincided with a period when he experienced numerous episodes of missing time. If the satellite images are any indication, it would appear that there was a perfect reason behind Mooney’s strange experiences.

'Amazing evidence of my alien abduction' claims UFO spotter John Mooner – Torquay Herald Express https://t.co/4YXwbZXXkq #UFO #UFOS — __.uFo.__ (@Ufo_area) January 23, 2017

The Google Earth satellite images are a bit grainy, but they do have some strange attributes. For one, the photos appeared to have been snapped on a relatively clear day, but three distinctly bright lights could be seen prominently in the image. Of course, the fact that there is a figure of a man and a humanoid-looking creature in the frame makes the satellite image extremely compelling. Mooner himself described how his discovery of his forgotten abduction happened.

“I was having trouble with the Google Earth app that was installed on my computer so I looked for an online option and found Google satellite maps. I thought to myself I will view the area where I was UFO spotted (sic) from last year and look for anything out of the ordinary. I was left speechless by what I saw.” “The satellite has captured a real alien abduction taking place. The shocking thing about this was that it’s me being abducted by a Grey alien and the satellite image clearly shows me trying to fight off the Grey alien by punching it in the face.”

While details of the alleged Grey alien engaging in a fist fight with the UFO photographer could not be made out clearly due to the satellite image’s quality, it is quite difficult to deny that the particular photo from Google Earth was very interesting. After all, it is not every day that Google’s satellites would capture an image with three seemingly unexplainable lights in the same area. According to Mooner, the lights in the photos are three UFOs flying at different altitudes, according to an RT News report.

“The strangest thing about this captured incident is that I do not remember this taking place at all. I do, however, remember sporadic episodes of missing time throughout the year of 2016 and going back through the previous years. I do remember wearing a black baseball cap and shirt. This is definitely me on the satellite image.” “I also spotted three UFOs that were heading in my direction. The three UFOs were identical and appear to be flying in formation at different altitudes. The UFO that appears to be at the highest altitude has a green light emanating from it and appears to be leaving a faint contrail with a red glow behind it. The other two UFOs are glowing white.”

While Mooner’s account and its accompanying Google Earth satellite images are undoubtedly compelling, critics and skeptics in the UFO community have so far been unimpressed, with many stating that the alleged UFOs on the images are nothing but reflections of light from the mirrors of houses in the area. Others, on the other hand, stated that the bright lights in the images are nothing but lens flares from the camera utilized by the Google Earth satellite. Unsurprisingly, Mooney’s supporters have stated that both scenarios are quite unlikely, especially since lens flares and reflections from objects on the ground rarely how up as bright as the lights in the satellite images.

While the truth behind the mysterious photos and the even more mysterious incident behind it might never be fully explored, Mooner’s account becomes yet another compelling incident in this year’s ever-growing list of UFO-related reports. UFOs and other paranormal incidents might not be declassified governments anytime soon, but it is difficult to deny that almost every day, someone on this planet experiences a close encounter with something that is, without question, out of this world.

[Featured Image by Fer Gregory/Shutterstock]