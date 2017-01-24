Sally Boynton Brown: DNC Chair Hopeful Says Her Job Is To Shut Down White People [Video]

Sally Boynton Brown delivered what appears to be an indictment of “privileged” white Democrats at a Democratic National Committee (DNC) candidate forum in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

The executive director of Idaho’s Democratic Party, Boynton Brown is running for the national chairperson job, and seems to suggest in the video clip embedded below that part of the job description is “to shut white people down” when it comes to discussions about the Black Lives Matter movement and race relations, Real Clear Politics and several other news outlets reported.

“If the Democratic Party is planning to move away from identity politics in the wake of its presidential election defeat, that memo didn’t reach some of the candidates running for Democratic National Committee chair,” Fox News claimed about this footage.

Others also running for the job to replace Debbie Wasserman Schultz and interim chair Donna Brazile included Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, and four others. The election for DNC chair will take place late next month in Atlanta, and the winner will lead the party in to the 2018 midterm elections, among other responsibilities. Perez was reportedly on Hillary Clinton’s VP short list. According to WikiLeaks, in a leaked email to John Podesta around the time of the Nevada primary, Perez seemed to suggest that Bernie Sanders’ support was limited to “young white liberals”

There are 447 DNC members who vote on the chairperson, and “union support is splintered and none of the candidates have been able to stitch together large numbers of DNC votes,” Politico detailed.

Wasserman Schulz stepped down under pressure at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia shortly after the WikiLeaks-published emails suggested that party insiders were attempting to undermine Bernie Sanders’ insurgent campaign and to help Hillary Clinton secure the presidential nomination.

After the comments surfaced, Boynton Brown posted a brief Facebook message that read “So apparently I hit a nerve? Was it something I said,” followed by smiley face.

She told the Idaho Statesman today that her remarks were taken out of context and constituted fake news, adding that “What I was answering to was an internal party conversation around being in alignment with our values and words.”

In her remarks at the Monday forum at George Washington University moderated by Joy Reid of MSNBC, Sally Boynton Brown offered this applause-generating analysis of the party that she seeks to lead.

“…Black lives matter and it makes me sad that we’re even having that conversation and that tells me that white leaders in our party have failed…We have to accept there is prejudice that exists within our own party…I’m a white woman. I don’t get it. I am pleased and honored to be here today to have the conversation. I am so excited that we’re here. And I am listening. Because that’s my job. My job is to listen to the issues. My job is to listen and be a voice, and my job is to shut other white people down when they want to interrupt. My job is shut other people down when they say, ‘oh no, I’m not prejudiced. I’m a Democrat. I’m accepting.’ My job is to make sure that they get that they have privilege, and until we shut our mouths, and we listen to those people who don’t, and we lift our people up, so that we all have equity in this country…we’re not gonna break through this…”

She also mocked her home state for being “so white,” and indicated that she needed schooling from people of color on diversity issues.

Watch the video below and draw your conclusions about the statements made by Sally Boynton Brown in support of her DNC chair candidacy.

“Brown did not respond to an emailed request for comment on why, if she feels so strongly that white people should be shut down, she is running against four minority candidates for the chair position,” The Daily Caller noted.

