Rihanna Supports Women’s March Feminists With Dior Shirt And Pink Tutu

Rihanna stood with women this past weekend as she shared several politically-charged photos while wearing feminist-inspired outfits.

The 28-year-old singer first donned a pink tutu and shirt that read “this p***y grabs back” as she made her way to the Women’s March. She then posted an image of herself standing among the protest signs as she expressed how proud she is of the women who went out to march.

Rihanna included her personal opinion on one controversial topic in the caption of the image as she supported the feminist movement.

“So proud to be a woman!! So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice!”

The post received over 1.1 million likes as fans supported Rihanna’s statements. Instagram users even said things such as “Rihanna for President” as they left comments on her profile.

However, other commenters said they were disappointed and told Rihanna to “clean the street” as protest signs littered the ground beneath her feet. In the second Women’s March post Riri made, she shows off her “protest looQs” that includes fingerless gloves and a fur. As one would expect, some of her followers brought up the issue of celebrities owning real furs.

“How are you going to protest women’s rights while wearing fur? They may not correlate but most people who stand up for the things you stand up for do not agree with Wearing fur, not to mention it’s disgusting. You’re a rich hypocrite, you don’t need to wear fur.”

While some people may have found fault with the image, Rihanna still received over 1.2 million likes on the image. However, her most popular feminist post came after the Women’s March when she sported a Dior shirt that reads “we should all be feminists.” This photo received a whopping 1.6 million likes as her fans took to showing her support through the social media platform.

Refinery29 dedicated an article to Rihanna’s weekend styles as it explained the story behind her powerful look. The site states that women across the nation used their outfits to send a message after President Trump was sworn in as they took to wearing pink hats and other colorfully worded shirts.

“…people across the globe took part in Women’s Marches, allowing their clothing to further elaborate the values and beliefs on their signs.”

And Rihanna was no exception as her pink tutu and shirt sent a message as she joined the march in New York.

“To march at Trump Tower in Manhattan, Rihanna suited up in her millennial pink best with a sweatshirt from model Leomie Anderson’s first fashion collection, Lapp.”

The site adds that Rihanna’s look was not subtle and was in fact designed to empower the person wearing it as related to women’s issues. The pink sweatshirt was designed by model Leomie Anderson for her first fashion collection, Lapp.

“The garment was cute, but not at all subtle: Across the front, it read, ‘This P*** y Grabs Back,’ referring to President Trump’s leaked remarks from an Access Hollywood interview in 2005…Each piece in her line features feminist slogans meant to empower its wearer.”

Billboard even published an article after the Women’s March dedicated to all of the times Rihanna’s style was “unapologetically feminist.” It seems Ri definitely knows how to use clothes to make a statement, and people are definitely noticing.

“But for fashion icon Rihanna, her solidarity with fellow badass women fighting for gender equality doesn’t end here — she has always challenged society’s notions of female sexuality and power in her style.”

Indeed, Rihanna has been “unapologetically” herself since rising to fame as one of the hottest pop singers of the time. And now she’s using that fame to make her voice heard when it comes to controversial issues.

