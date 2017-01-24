Care Provider Brenda Floyd Wanted By Police After Being Caught On Tape Hitting Elderly Woman For Feeding Dog ‘People Food’

Police in Memorial Village, Texas (an area near Houston) are on the lookout for Brenda Floyd, a home care provider, after she was caught on tape repeatedly striking 94-year-old Dorothy Bratten, a patient in her care. The disturbing incident reportedly took place on January 1 and was fortunately recorded on a surveillance camera that had been set up at the elderly victim’s home, reportedly by her concerned son.

In the video below, care provider Brenda Floyd can be seen from the vantage point of a Nest webcam that had been installed in the 94-year-old victim’s home by Bratten’s concerned relatives. As KHOU 11 reports, the surveillance system was newly installed on New Year’s Eve, and the reason that the family of the victim put up the camera is as disturbing as the footage it captured.

Wanted: Home health aide Brenda Floyd is now a fugitive wanted on a charge of assault with bodily injury on the … https://t.co/5qdtadgt9O — Jo Wallace (@Ms10AC) January 25, 2017

According to the victim’s loved ones, Brenda Floyd had been the victim’s care provider for a full three years at the time of the senseless and brutal assault caught on tape. At some point before the end of 2016, family members of the 94-year-old victim noticed that she was suffering from unexplained bruising. Dorothy Bratten reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is unable to speak for herself.

While the 94-year-old woman is unable to verbally speak due to her medical condition, the video below speaks volumes about what she endured at the hands of care provider Brenda Floyd. Police have released the following, disturbing surveillance video of the abuse caught on tape, just one day after Bratten’s family installed the webcam to keep an eye on the actions of Brenda Floyd. (Skip video to 5:30. Graphic video, viewer discretion is advised due to disturbing content and vulgar language.)

As KREM 2 News reports, the video clearly shows care provider Brenda Floyd striking Dorothy Bratten in the back of the head and side. Apparently, Floyd was “set off” when the elderly victim fed her dog “people food.”

“You have another $4,000 to put that dog back in the hospital?”

In the video, you can hear Brenda Floyd verbally assaulting the elderly victim, calling her a “b***h” and sending her to bed after the assault. The victim’s small dog is also seen in the disturbing webcam footage.

Reportedly, the victim’s son personally reviewed the video on January 1; after witnessing the abuse his mother endured at the hands of care provider Brenda Floyd, he turned the video over to Memorial Village Police. who are in turn asking the public’s help with locating Brenda Floyd. She is now wanted for assault with bodily injury on the elderly/disabled in connection with the incident the victim’s family captured on camera.

Crime Stoppers has also gotten involved in the shocking and disturbing case of care provider Brenda Floyd, offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the woman’s arrest.

@ElissaRivasTV This is so sad. Brought tears to my eyes! — trena nauta (@trena_nauta) January 24, 2017

@ElissaRivasTV OMG! I can't even watch that! ???????????? I pray they find her. — Debbie the Texan (@debbiethetexan) January 24, 2017

@ElissaRivasTV -OMG….Makes your blood boil. No excuse. Justice needed for the family. — Todd Clark (@pensionhfd) January 25, 2017

Assistant Memorial Village Police Chief Ray Schultz said, speaking on behalf of the victim’s family, that they are “very disappointed” with what was captured on video in early January, adding that the family trusted and had gone out of their way for care provider Brenda Floyd prior to the assault.

“The family felt very comfortable with her and even assisted her with purchasing a vehicle in order to be able to get transportation to come to house to provide care and were very, very disappointed when the saw the abuse.”

As ABC 13 reports, the family claims that they originally found Brenda Floyd on the popular website Care.com. Care.com claims that it screens all of its listed care providers, and prior to this incident, Floyd had no criminal record. The company is said to be fully cooperating with law enforcement in this matter. Disturbingly, representatives from Care.com have said that they believe that Brenda Floyd was providing home care services for multiple local families at the time of the assault caught on camera.

Brenda Floyd is a white female with black hair and brown eyes, she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. Anyone with information in the case of care provider Brenda Floyd is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or by texting TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637), or by visiting www.crime-stoppers.org.

[Featured Image by Texas DPS/Memorial Village Police]