Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are ‘Getting Punished’ By His Family, Won’t Be Seen On ‘KUWTK’ Season 13?

Have Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna been banned from appearing on his family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

According to a new report, the family has reportedly grown frustrated with the up-and-down nature of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship and is said to be keeping their distance from the drama as fans await the Season 13 premiere.

“Missing from the new scenes of [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] are [Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna]. The family is still very divided since Dream’s birth and the awkward holidays,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on January 24.

Although many felt that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter would reunite the family, the drama between them hasn’t subsided and last month, they were involved in an ugly online breakup and feud, which reportedly led Kris Jenner and her daughters to distance themselves from the volatile pair.

“Kris Jenner and the sisters have mixed feelings towards [Rob Kardashian]’s relationship with his baby mama and as a result, Chyna is largely being shunned by the family,” the insider continued. “Rob has been by Chyna’s side, even though Kourtney, Kylie and the rest of the girls have been avoiding them.”

While E! Network has yet to confirm whether or not Rob Kardashian will be seen during Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, as he was during Season 12, the report claimed his fiancee was “costing him” when it came to his family’s show.

As for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s current relationship, they have reportedly been able to patch things up between them following their messy breakup on December 17. At that time, as Hollywood Life revealed, Blac Chyna suddenly left their Hidden Hills, California home with their daughter Dream as their messy split played out on social media. Understandably, the dramatic incident was said to have put a damper on the family’s holiday celebrations.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship has been controversial since its start due to Blac Chyna’s past relationship with Kylie Jenner’s current boyfriend, Tyga, with whom she shares a young son. However, the model hasn’t done anything to endear herself to the family, as the outlet revealed, and recently made an attempt at trademarking their family name.

After making an effort to lock down a moniker of “Angela Kardashian,” Blac Chyna was challenged legally by the family and now, she and Rob Kardashian have reportedly been punished by failing to star in any quality airtime on the upcoming 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Following their massive fight, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna moved back in together, according to reports, and enjoyed a romantic New Year’s Eve celebration.

“They’re telling each other how much they’re in love. It’s like they’re newlyweds who never experienced any drama,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life weeks ago.

“Both of them agreed to let all that s**t in 2016 go and be better friends, better lovers, and better parents in 2017,” the source continued.

“She knows how sensitive [Rob Kardashian] is and how much power her words have with him, and while she wants him to be lose weight and get his act together this year, she’s told him she’s going to be much easier on him.” Don’t get it wrong; Chyna will still hold her hubby-to-be to high standards, but she “will drastically fall back and make this year very special for her and Rob.”

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna became engaged in early 2016 but have yet to announce any solid plans to tie the knot. Instead, they are focusing on their family with baby Dream Kardashian.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]