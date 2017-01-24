New ‘American Horror Story’ Season Gets Teasers Released

American Horror Story is perhaps one of the most secretive shows on cable television, thanks to the new playbook that producer Ryan Murphy and cable network FX have come up with. But that does not mean they do not release teasers to their fans every so often that give them a glimpse about what to expect for upcoming seasons.

That is something that American Horror Story producers adopted just before the premiere of Season 6, constantly teasing fans with videos and images of what’s possibly coming in the next season, then backing away from it and saying that not all teasers were a part of the theme.

But now, thanks to American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, the teasers are straight from his mouth and they are something that fans have come to expect for the future of the show. Fans should remember that American Horror Story has classically been more about the noir and intrigue just as much as it has been about the horror.

For those of you that have been watching American Horror Story from the beginning, then you will be delighted to hear that Ryan Murphy has some special plans lined up for you in the future of the show. That is something that AHS fans have been hoping and waiting for quite some time now.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Murphy finally gave fans some insight into what the future of American Horror Story holds, as long as you’re patient enough to wait for it. That includes the crossover between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven, which apparently are more closely related than fans were previously aware of.

“It’s a character from Season 1 (AHS: Murder House) that will be thrust into the world that you are left with at the end of [AHS Season 2] Coven, which is sort of like the male/female/witch academy,” Ryan Murphy Told Entertainment Weekly about the future season of American Horror Story.

“And then all of those characters will intertwine, which is confusing because some of them are from seasons 1 and 3. Like, Sarah Paulson will probably be playing 18 characters.”

That is not the first time that Sarah Paulson has played multiple characters on a season of American Horror Story. Fans that watched Season 5, AHS: Hotel, know that she showed up as the psychic from Season 1, AHS: Murder House, while also playing Sally Hypodermic on the Hotel installment. She also played the two characters of Bette and Dot Tattler, who were conjoined twins on AHS: Freak Show. In Season 6, AHS: Roanoke, Paulson also played three distinct characters, which were the faux version of Shelby in the faux docu-drama, Audrey Tindall (the faux “real” actress) and Lana Winters, who was a crossover character from AHS: Asylum.

Now even though this teaser for American Horror Story includes more explicit details then what fans previously knew, that does not mean that it is going to be next year with Season 7. It just means that American Horror Story will feature the crossover event for an entire season of the show, which could be Seasons 8 or 9, which have already been confirmed by FX CEO John Landgraf.

“We know explicitly what next season [of American Horror Story] is about, which is seven, but we don’t know what the eighth and ninth seasons [of American Horror Story] are about,” John Landgraf said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

“We’re extending it (American Horror Story) out of trust and goodwill but also, Ryan [Murphy] made a commitment that he would continue to run that show and that he would be involved as he has been in the past with… designing and building the show from the ground up. So I honestly couldn’t tell you what seasons 8 or 9 [could] be, but I can only tell you that I’m really excited about Season 7 and I’m utterly confident that seasons 8 and 9 will be equally original and interesting.”

There has been no word yet as to when American Horror Story Season 7 will premiere on FX.

