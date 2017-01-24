Comedian Luenell Goes In On ‘Bully’ Nene Leakes, Refuses To Call Donald Trump Her President In Candid Interview With Domenick Nati

Comedian Luenell is definitely not afraid to share her opinion of the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump or the celebrity she least enjoyed meeting. A guest on the Domenick Nati Show on iHeartRadio, Luenell dished on her feelings for Trump and First Lady Melania and let’s just say she’s definitely not a fan. She’s also not a fan of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, calling the reality TV star a bully and a nightmare.

When asked who was her least favorite celebrity to meet, Luenell quickly said Nene Leakes was the worst. According to Luenell, Nene Leakes built her whole brand based on being mean to her friends on Real Housewives of Atlanta. The comedian blasted Nene, claiming that she basically just breezed right in and started performing at comedy clubs because of her celebrity status, whereas Luenell had to work her whole life to get an opportunity to perform at those same clubs.

“If you can call her a celebrity, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes was a nightmare. Did not enjoy that at all”

It turns out that Luenell is definitely not a Donald Trump fan either.

“Well, I don’t have a new president in office. The United States may have a new president in office but I’m not claiming him as my president. I didn’t vote for him. I don’t agree with his hate filled rhetoric and his race-splitting comments. I don’t like his demeanor nor his non-existent platform. And I’m greatly disappointed in the United States as a whole for letting this happen.”

Then Luenell questioned whether or not Donald Trump became the president honestly or not. She believes that the American voters don’t even have a real voice anymore and that voting is just a way to placate the people while those who really run things install whomever they want.

Luenell went on to tell Nati that she is glad that Barack Obama was able to serve out two full terms without being assassinated. However, she does feel like his character was assassinated while he served as president. Luenell said that along with Barack, Michelle Obama and their two daughters also had their character assassinated during his term.

“This man is in the White House now through the votes allegedly of the people and I’m very sad to see it happen because it seems like the hate mongers had a cheerleader that they had voted into the White House and I don’t really accept it myself.

Other countries are laughing at the United States according to Luenell. She recently returned from a trip to Africa and said that we are a “laughing stock” now. She recalled that during her trip, both her cab driver and a waiter serving her dinner both asked what she thought of our current president.

“It’s very embarrassing. I’m not proud to be an American right now.”

“Do you think Obama did enough for the black community in the last eight years?” Domenick asked.

“I don’t think there is such thing as doing enough,” Luenell responded. “We’re never going to be able to be compensated for being ejected from our homeland, losing our religion, losing our language, losing our identity, having our families broken apart, having our children ripped from our sides.”

On the epidemic of police brutality, Luenell doesn’t think that is something that can be fixed. Due to the overwhelming number of Caucasian police officers and now with Donald Trump in office, she doesn’t believe that racial profiling is going to go away any time soon. She does believe that Trump’s “Make America Great Again” message is for white people and it’s not going to benefit the black community.

On Melania Trump, Luenell said that she is definitely a trophy wife and that never in the history of United States Presidents has she ever seen the first lady’s vagina.

“She just a woman who wanted to be kept by a rich man and now this egomaniac has gone and put her in the spotlight and in a position that she’s unprepared for and unwilling to be prepared for.”

“I’ve never even heard a president say ‘p***y’ before,” Luenell said. “I’ve never even heard one say that. And Donald said that with glee about what he’ll do. He can do anything to anybody he wants to.”

Luenell went on to say that she believes that Donald Trump will probably have affairs with other women while in the White House. She said that he is narcissistic and “not above having an affair.” Then went on to suggest that he might already be having one with a certain reality star turned politician that she is a “very good acquaintance” of hers. Despite Nati’s prompting and asking if it was Omarosa, Luenell wouldn’t confirm that was who she was talking about.

Luenell had quite a bit to say in her interview with Domenick Nati about Donald Trump and his rise to the presidency as well as her dislike of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes. Be sure to listen to the interview above and let us know if you think it was Omarosa Manigault that she believes might be messing around with the current president.

