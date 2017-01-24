Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Film ‘KUWTK’ Season 13 Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have gone through a difficult few months, but according to a new report, things are looking up for the couple.

Amid rumors of a possibly impending divorce, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source claims the 39-year-old rapper is doing whatever it takes to ensure his wife’s happiness, even if it means shooting scenes for her family’s reality series alongside her.

“Kanye is really trying to please [Kim Kardashian]. He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her,” the insider explained to People Magazine on January 23.

“He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are “still working on their issues separately,” the source added.

According to the report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went through a “tense time” this past fall, which led to a reported strain on their marriage. As fans will recall, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, and targeted by thieves who stole millions of dollars of jewelry from her hotel. Weeks later, her husband was hospitalized after suffering what was reported as a temporary psychosis.

Following the incidents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West faced rumors of a possible divorce as West continued on with life as usual and Kardashian retreated from the public eye. However, all the while, sources close to the couple denied they would part ways.

“This divorce stuff is completely false,” one insider previously told the magazine.

“[Kim Kardashian] does not have any plans to divorce Kanye. She’s told me it’s false. The picture that’s being painted is that she is planning on leaving him because of the robbery and this [hospitalization] incident.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, daughter North West, now 3, in June 2013 and months later, they became engaged during an elaborate proposal at the AT&T Stadium in San Francisco, California. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went on to get married in May 2014 in Italy and one year later, their second child, son Saint West, now 1, arrived.

“It doesn’t seem like [Kim Kardashian and Kanye West] have plans to split now. Things don’t seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that. Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that,” the source said.

“With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together.”

Following her robbery in Paris, Kim Kardashian withdrew from the spotlight and began to focus solely on her family. Now, after returning to social media, Kim Kardashian is returning to life in the public eye with a recent appearance in Dubai, which comes just a couple of months before the Season 13 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While it was rumored that Kim Kardashian would be quitting her role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after her robbery, she has since been confirmed as part of the Season 13 cast. In fact, just a few days ago, she and her husband, West, and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, were seen filming scenes for the show in Los Angeles. As a previous report by People Magazine confirmed, Kim Kardashian and her family were seen hitting up Hugo’s restaurant in Agoura Hills, California, for lunch as cameras rolled for their series.

To see more of Kim Kardashian and her family, including husband Kanye West, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]