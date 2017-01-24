WWE News: Bray Wyatt Reveals His Plans For The ‘Royal Rumble’ And His Dream ‘WrestleMania’ Opponent

Bray Wyatt is one of the most unique superstars to ever step foot inside a WWE ring, and he has been quite successful up to this point. Recently, he won his first-ever title when he and Randy Orton captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. He still has a lot left to accomplish, and he has goals in his sights including big plans for the Royal Rumble this weekend and who he would love to face at WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble is less than a week away and all of those in the match are promoting it for WWE as they want the world to see them win it. Bray Wyatt recently spoke with Sky Sports about the big pay-per-view (PPV) and a number of other things going on in his career.

Bray is the leader of The Wyatt Family and the current version of it includes him, Randy Orton, and Luke Harper. In the Royal Rumble, it is everyone against everyone, and Bray was questioned on what would happen if only The Wyatt Family remained in the ring.

“The goal is that I win the Royal Rumble. Randy knows that, Luke knows that. I am to be the winner, no one else. If we were the last three standing, I would be celebrating already because it would already be over. They would exit and help me win the main event of WrestleMania.”

As announced by the official website of WWE, there have been some problems in The Wyatt Family as of late. Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, Luke Harper and Randy Orton will face off to try and restore peace, but it could end up bringing forth a lot more problems.

In the past few years, Bray Wyatt has had a couple of matches at WrestleMania events, but he has yet to pick up his first victory at the PPV. He lost to John Cena at WrestleMania XXX and to The Undertaker two years ago. Even with those losses on his record, Wyatt says he is ready to be in the main event.

“Who deserves to main event WrestleMania more than me? No one. I am the same Wyatt on the inside that I always was – the fire and rage is still there – but I think the reset button has been pushed and everything is coming to fruition. I’ve had the win at Survivor Series and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the Rumble is the final piece. I am in my prime.”

Bray Wyatt has enjoyed working with Luke Harper, Randy Orton, and Erick Rowan over the past couple of years in WWE. He even states that Luke Harper is the most underrated wrestler “in the world” and says that he is a “bona fide star.”

A lot of fans would love to see those two face off if The Wyatt Family were ever to split up again, but Bray has a few dream WrestleMania opponents in mind. Some of them will never be able to become a reality, but there is one name he has in mind which could blow the roof off the place.

“Daniel Bryan would be my match-up. I could say a lot of names – The Undertaker, Jake “The Snake” Roberts”, Ric Flair in his prime – but I didn’t feel I was finished with Bryan. I felt it was taken from me and I will always feel that way. This year, though, I plan to beat AJ Styles – if he is still the champion – and it would be good if it was a Last Man Standing Match.”

Wyatt said that taking on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31 was simply “surreal,” but he’d be happy to face off with him a couple more times. AJ Styles is currently the WWE Champion on SmackDown LIVE and a feud over the title with Wyatt would be a feud that many fans would love to see.

Bray Wyatt knows that winning the Royal Rumble would be a huge step up in his career and he has all intentions of winning that match this Sunday. It’s true that some of his dream matches at WrestleMania will never happen, but main eventing the PPV in Orlando wouldn’t be a bad second option this year. All of WWE is already aware of what Bray is capable of doing, but there is still going to be so much more to come from The Wyatt Family.

[Featured Image by WWE]