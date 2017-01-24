Paris Jackson Claims Michael Jackson Was Murdered, Afraid Justin Bieber Could Be Next

Paris Jackson believes Michael Jackson was murdered. The King of Pop’s daughter also made the scathing claim that Michael warned her about people who “wanted him dead.” Paris also fears Justin Bieber may be next.

Paris Jackson finally broke her silence about Michael Jackson’s death. The 18-year-old sat down for a telling interview with Rolling Stone magazine recently. It marked the first time Paris spoke in-depth about her father’s death in 2009.

For the interview, Paris proudly sported her body ink; she admitted to having 50 tattoos. Jackson is dressed in a cross between Janis Joplin and Cindy Lauper. The hippie and punk-rock infusion is a far departure from the shy Paris from years gone by when Michael was still alive.

Paris’ brother, Prince Jackson, says his sister is a girl version of their late father. “The only thing that’s different would be her age and her gender,” he said.

Paris Jackson talked about different facets of her life: her father’s fierce protection of his children from the public; her coming of age; a painful sexual assault at the age of 14 from a “complete stranger”; cyberbullying; her quest to find her own path and earn her own keep; and the untimely death of her father.

Paris has largely kept silent about Michael Jackson’s death, but now she is speaking out, wants to find and prosecute everyone involved, and expresses fear that Justin Bieber may suffer a similar fate as her father.

Paris recalled how Michael was upbeat in 2009 about making a comeback to the stage and getting back into the studio. MJ was “hyped” about spending a year in London in preparation for his planned monumental performances.

She became worried at the sight of her father after rehearsals as Michael appeared “exhausted” at times. Paris tried convincing him to “take a nap” and rest, but he stayed focused on the tour.

Promoter AEG Live partnered with Michael for the This Is It Tour. Sources say the group had a lot on the line. Paris expressed her disdain for the company. The Jacksons unsuccessfully sued the AEG after Michael’s death.

Paris Jackson blames the promoters in part for the death of her father and wants other performers under contract with the company to beware. Paris says she became worried recently for Justin Bieber while attending one of his shows.

“AEG Live does not treat their performers right. They drain them dry and work them to death. He was tired, going through the motions. I looked at my ticket, saw AEG Live, and I thought back to how my dad was exhausted all the time but couldn’t sleep.”

Dr. Conrad Murray, Michael’s personal doctor at the time of his death, was investigated, arrested, and convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Paris Jackson’s father. He was released after a short stay in jail. Paris says Murray was merely a “patsy” and suggests others are involved in the death, based on her father’s chats with her about his suspicions.

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day,'” Paris said, before adding that she believes Michael Jackson was murdered. “Absolutely. Because it’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

Multiple media sources say Michael died from cardiac arrest. Last year, the Washington Post reported on MJ’s contributing cause of death.

“As established during the 2011 trial that convicted Jackson’s physician, Conrad Murray, of involuntary manslaughter, the superstar died because of a fatal cocktail of medications in his system, most notably an excessive amount of the surgical anesthetic Propofol that Murray administered and that Jackson frequently used to help him sleep.”

On her future outlook, Paris Jackson says Michael visits her nightly in her dreams. He gives her strength to endure the ups and downs.

“They always say, ‘Time heals.’ But it really doesn’t. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of ‘OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.’ So going forward, anything bad that happens can’t be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it.”

