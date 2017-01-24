Bella Thorne On Posing Nude, Growing Out Her Body Hair, And Joining The Women’s March

Bella Thorne has been baring all on social media. It’ll only be time until we see her new nipple piercings. The former Disney star took to her infamous Twitter account to announce to her 6.5 million fans that she recently got her nipples pierced.

Thorne, 19, said she was “inspired” by Kendall Jenner, 21. On Monday, January 23, she tweeted that she was going to copy one of the model’s accessories by adorning her own nipples.

“So like I’m getting a nip piercing …#pullingAKendall #inspired,” she tweeted along with the angel emoji.

So like I'm getting a nip piercing …???? #pullingAKendall #inspired — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 24, 2017

Bella has plenty of tattoos all over her body, including a small heart on her palm and on her collarbone, tiny whiskers on her finger, and the words “Wild Kitty” tattooed on her calves, reports Hollywood Life. And, according to a report via Glamour, she got the number “93” tattooed on her forearm. Teen Vogue pointed out that Bella’s older sister Dani’s birthday January 19, 1993, so it could mean that she’s showing some appreciation for her older sister.

93 @bellathorne #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

Thorne thanked celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy for her new tattoo. Tiny tattoos are his specialty when it comes to tattooing young Hollywood stars such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Bella Hadid. Not only is Thorne tatted up again, but she’s been seen hanging out naked again. She took to Twitter on Monday night to share a photo of herself appearing naked except for her jewelry and socks with boots. She also looked like she was a bit out of it in the picture that was taken and shared to her social media accounts.

Last year, the Famous In Love star opened up to Complex about Kim Kardashian’s nude selfie scandal and why she supported the reality star.

“Girl’s got a good body. You know she be working for it. Let her show it off. I just was like, there’s like a two-sided thing about feminism. I’m a feminist, but yet—some feminists, like, hate men. And they also will trash a woman, real quick, which to me, is not feminism at all. If you’re trashing a woman, then you’re literally doing what every man would be doing.”

That hasn’t been the first time that Bella has posed nude, reports Hollywood Life. The Shake It Up alum has been posting her share of nearly-nude photos on Instagram and Snapchat. Bella’s Instagram account has become NSFW since most of them feature her wearing next to nothing. She feels empowered and is comfortable enough to show off her body. Bella even attended the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21 and wrote a powerful essay on Refinery29.

Out here fighting for OUR rights #pussypower #womensmarchonwashington ???????????? A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

“I often wonder where all this hate and misogyny even started from. How did we let it get this bad? And why aren’t we stopping it?” she pondered.

“So many people go online, ready to spread negativity as opposed to compassion for others. I say f*** the haters. Let’s be us!! Whatever we wanna be in this world, we can be.”

She also feels comfortable to grow out her body hair, if she wants to. Thorne took to Twitter to remark that she’s considering growing out her armpit hair, reports Just Jared Jr.

It all started when a fan said that Thorne looks like the type of woman who “would grow out her armpit hair & then dye it to match her blue hair” a la Miley Cyrus.

Bella tweeted back, “I WAS JUST TELLING DANI I SHOULD DO THAT!! NO WAY.”

In the past, she shut down an online troll who criticized her for not shaving her legs. She attended the 2016 American Music Awards back in November when she previously debuted her lime green tips and showed off her abs in a black tuxedo and matching bra. Thorne also didn’t decide to shave her legs for that evening.

The troll aired his grievances over her body hair on Twitter with the rest of his followers, reports Glamour.

“@bellathorne is hot beautiful sexy perf but wtf SHAVE UR LEGS!!” he wrote.

Thorne hit back with the response, “HAHAHHA NEVER.”

Bella Thorne is definitely going to do what she wants.

[Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]