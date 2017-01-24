Zack Snyder Reveals How Much Superman Is Actually In ‘Justice League’

Later this year the Justice League will bring together most of DC Comics’ most beloved superheroes on the big-screen. The promotional campaign for the blockbuster, which is admittedly still in its infancy, hasn’t been shy about showing us snippets of Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash, and Ray Fisher’ Cyborg.

However, there’s one member of the Justice League that has been rather conspicuous by his absence. That’s none other than Henry Cavill’s Superman. That’s understandable really, because the last time that we saw the iconic superhero, he had just been buried after saving the world from Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

The end of that film made it very clear that Superman wasn’t quite as dead as everyone thought, though. While there’s no doubt that Henry Cavill will be reprising his role as Superman for a third time in the Justice League, as his participation has already confirmed by the studio, we’re still not sure how big a part he’ll play.

Director Zack Snyder looked to clear up some of this confusion during his recent interview with Empire Online, as he revealed that Krypton’s most famous son does have a “big part” to play in Justice League. In fact, Snyder insisted that even when he’s not on screen his presence is felt. Zack Snyder explained,

Superman does play a big part in this movie. His presence, and lack of presence, are big story points…

Zack Snyder’s interview with Empire Magazine also coincided with the release of a brand new image for Justice League, which showed Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and The Flash together as a posse, and ready in their suits for battle. You can check it out below.

Once again, though, there’s a severe lack of Henry Cavill in the above image. Those of you pining for an idea of what his incarnation of Superman might look like in Justice League are in luck, though, because over the weekend an alleged image of the superhero in the film emerged. It was quite a doozy, too. Because it allegedly showed that Superman would be donning a new black suit in the Justice League. You can check out the rumored image of Superman in Justice League below,

Here's your first potential look at SUPERMAN'S new black suit in #JusticeLeague Movie! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/MI2u5q3QBU — Drunk Superman™ (@DrunkSuperman_) January 21, 2017

Just last month Henry Cavill opened up to Total Film, via the Inquisitr, about Superman’s potential role in Justice League. During his chat, the English actor actually gave moviegoers the biggest reveal yet about what we can expect from Superman in Justice League, as he admitted that he once again spent plenty of time arguing with Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Henry Cavill said the following of Superman’s role in Justice League.

“There’s pretty much an argument between him and Batman as to who is the leader.”

Meanwhile, Ezra Miller also provided us with an update on what the dynamic between the members of the Justice League will be like in the film when he previously sat down to talk to Entertainment Weekly, via LRM Online, as he admitted that his character of The Flash pretty much annoys everyone else in the group. Ezra Miller explained as follows.

“Flash is Ringo Starr. He annoys everybody, but he doesn’t have any specific beef with anyone. Uncle Fish Curry [Aquaman] is very grumpy. Dad [Batman] gets grumpy too. (He’s had a long life of fighting crime.) ­Wonder Woman is very considerate, so even though she’s annoyed with the Flash, she’s still very compassionate.”

[Featured Image by Warner Bros]