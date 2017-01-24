Ryan Gosling Wax Figure Slightly Off And Completely Terrifying

Madame Tussaud in Berlin, Germany, unveiled their latest Ryan Gosling wax figure on Monday, January 23, 2017, and there’s something just slightly off about his likeness. We can’t quite put our finger on it.

There's something so disturbing about this #RyanGoslingWaxFigure Like it's going to come alive and eat you when you turn your back… pic.twitter.com/dGzDfOlx79 — Jason McBaconsauce (@concretedreams) January 24, 2017

That wax figure looks like every dude your friends tell you looks like Ryan Gosling (but they don't). pic.twitter.com/0WrkV7FtPh — Christina A. (@whatsyerdamage) January 24, 2017

I love that Ryan Gosling isn't trending because of his Oscar nomination but because of his terrifying wax figure. — TopNotchAwesome (@jessekellestine) January 24, 2017

Maybe it’s the slight elongation of the face, or the extra few inches on the forehead that turn the wax Ryan into a horror. Maybe it’s those dead eyes that make things just slightly creepier than they should be. Perhaps it’s the outfit? Would the real Ryan Gosling be found dead in what the Ryan Gosling wax figure is wearing? And really, what’s with the gold balloons behind the wax figure spelling out, “Dreamdate?” At least they got the signature Gosling, hands in pockets, casual shrug, look going on.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by mainstream media outlets either. GQ blasted the statue, saying that it lacked the actor’s signature je ne sais quoi, while MTV said that the creepy wax figure will “shake your soul.” Mashable has noted the sinister appearance of the figure as well as the boring outfit they chose to cast it in.

It’s not like Madame Tussaud can’t get it right. They unveiled a wax statue of Gosling in 2014 that looks much more authentic and gives off much less of a “stalker, serial killer” vibe.

Of course, the recent wax statue is meant to capitalize on the success of Gosling’s latest movie, La La Land. The musical comedy has been a smash hit in the United States and internationally. The movie has garnered a near record 14 Oscar nominations, including the coveted trifecta of Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay. Additionally, Gosling received an Oscar nod for Best Actor alongside his costar Emma Stone, who received her own nomination for Best Actress.

Gosling started acting as a 13-year old star on the Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse Club in 1993 and went on to star in a number of independent films. His starring roles in Murder by Numbers, and The United States of Leland brought him to the attention of mainstream directors. His first commercially successful role came in the romantic drama The Notebook, which earned him four Teen Choice Awards and one MTV Movie Award.

Ryan Gosling received his first Academy Award nomination for his performance in Half Nelson in 2006. The following year, he starred in Lars and the Real Girl, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. In 2008, Gosling took a 3 year break from Hollywood after he quit the movie, The Lovely Bones. Gosling had been uneasy with his casting, and gained 60 pounds and gained a beard in an effort to appear older on screen.

He later told The Hollywood Reporterthat, “We (Director Peter Jackson and Ryan Gosling) didn’t talk very much during the preproduction process, which was the problem… I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong. Then I was fat and unemployed.”

After his hiatus from movies, Gosling returned bigger and better than ever. His starring role in Blue Valentine earned him another Golden Globe nomination. After a series of high profile roles that earned him more Golden Globe nominations, Gosling has found his niche as a charismatic leading man of Hollywood.

[Featured Image by Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock]