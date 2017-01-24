WWE News: Brock Lesnar’s Next Match Revealed With Unexpected Opponent

Brock Lesnar will be one of thirty men entering into the ‘Royal Rumble’ match on Sunday night, but WWE officials hadn’t scheduled his next match or feud until now. The Beast Incarnate has not wrestled a match since his loss to Goldberg at WWE Survivor Series. Brock Lesnar will be after much more during the ‘Royal Rumble’ than an opportunity at the WWE Universal title. He’ll be after retribution against Goldberg as well.

The confrontation between Goldberg and Lesnar will be important to the ‘Royal Rumble’ match and the next few months of WWE programming because their rivalry is expected to take a hiatus after this Sunday’s PPV. It’s been reported that Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will not interact during the WWE FastLane event because WWE officials want the latter to have a match at the PPV without involving The Beast Incarnate.

Recently, there has been a lot of speculation about WWE scrapping the third match between Goldberg and Lesnar for Wrestlemania 33. Frankly, the WWE Royal Rumble is the focus and the major changes that the card has recently undergone make it difficult to predict what WWE has planned for Lesnar on the grandest stage of them all. However, we now know who his next opponent will be after the WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

It’s being reported that Brock Lesnar will face The Big Show during a WWE live event for the Raw brand on February 17th from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. For what it’s worth, some of the other matches listed on the card are Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins vs. Rusev, and others. Unless plans change, this will likely be the next match for Brock Lesnar after the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday night.

It’s interesting because Brock Lesnar will be featured on WWE television more often over the next couple of months than he has in many years. He’s expected to appear on each edition of Monday Night Raw between now and Wrestlemania 33with only one exception. However, it’s unlikely Brock will wrestle any matches on WWE television. Therefore, the match with Big Show will be a big bout on “The Road to Wrestlemania.”

The Big Show is not exactly an “unexpected” opponent for Brock Lesnar, especially since we have seen the two men wrestle before. What could be unexpected about the match-up is the timing. It’s been rumored that Big Show may be Goldberg’s opponent at WWE FastLane, which makes the match with Lesnar odd because that is a match Brock will win nine times out of ten. Big Show doesn’t need to put over Lesnar, especially if he still has the match with Shaquille O’Neal planned for Wrestlemania 33.

Of course, a WWE live event doesn’t have a lot of influence on WWE television. On paper, the loss wouldn’t mean a great deal to either man. Brock Lesnar will get the victory, and the event will sell out in Dallas on the “Road to Wrestlemania.” The more important thing is to continue building up Brock Lesnar for the WWE FastLane PPV because there are some conflicting rumors going around about his role for the event.

It’s been rumored that Goldberg being featured as the main star at WWE FastLane means Brock Lesnar will not appear on the PPV in any way. That’s confusing considering Lesnar will be featured on almost every edition of Raw until Wrestlemania 33. Not only that, but a different rumor is claiming WWE could be planning for Lesnar to challenge Roman Reigns at WWE FastLane for the WWE Universal Championship.

If that rumor comes true, Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg III could be for the WWE Universal title, especially if Goldberg wins the ‘Royal Rumble’ on Sunday. There is some speculation that Roman Reigns may be added to the mix to set up a Triple Threat match between the three heavyweights. The only thing we know for sure is Brock Lesnar will be in the ‘Royal Rumble’ on Sunday. After that, he’s got a date with The Big Show before anything else can happen.

