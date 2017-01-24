Jennifer Aniston: Star Acknowledges Her Letter To Tabloids Has Done Little

Jennifer Aniston has been the subject of tabloid rumors from the time the beauty became sitcom royalty as Rachel Green on the hit series Friends. Aniston continued taking the cover of tabloid after tabloid, usually as the topic of pregnancy rumors and relationship claims with the men in her life from ex-husband Brad Pitt to her current hubby Justin Theroux.

Aniston had finally had just about enough of the false claims last year when she was once again the target of false pregnancy rumors. Jen was snapped while on vacation wearing a bikini and within the picture, the fitness guru had a bit of a bump which of course led to speculation that the round belly must mean an early pregnancy. Aniston responded with an open letter in the Huffington Post entitled “For The Record.”

Within the essay, Aniston made known her frustrations about being a constant target for the tabloids, usually for aspects of her physical attributes and her childless life. The star was not only communicating on her own behalf, but on that of so many female figures who are targeted for the same reason. The beauty begins by stating that she is “not pregnant,” but she is “fed up,” with the constant scrutiny she and her husband endure.

“If I am some kind of symbol to some people out there, then clearly I am an example of the lens through which we, as a society, view our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, female friends and colleagues. The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing. The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty.”

Although the penned letter was very well received, and, in general, the number of pregnancy rumors and articles in the media questioning her direction as a 46-year-old who is childless, Aniston has continued to maintain a strong place in headlines, simply because she is Jennifer Aniston, America’s sweetheart and a constant topic of interest. Jen has admitted that she was elated by the response to the essay but is frustrated that in the long run, her words have not been heeded regarding media treatment of not only the star herself but other females in the spotlight as well.

Vanity Fair notes Jen’s words spoken during an interview she gave to Variety. In her final words of the essay, Aniston suggested that maybe someday the focus of the media will change.

“Some day is not today. The actress told Variety, ‘I had no idea it would get the response that it did; I was thrilled with that. But sadly, people still buy into it. They are consumers of this trash and they eat it up.”

Clearly a bit frustrated that the masses are still so taken by false claims usually revolving around breakups, divorces, body image and pregnancies, she is content that her words have made “a bit” of a difference and resonated enough to at least be in the forefront of people’s minds before contradicted,

“It’s definitely in people’s consciousness a lot more. But you’re always going to have the Piers Morgans of the world contradicting something that comes from the heart and saying, ‘You’re a hypocrite.”

Aniston is referring to the response that British personality and editor of the Daily Mail, Piers Morgan, had to the star’s plea. As Jen noted, she has caused individuals of the press and media to think twice about the stories printed, but overall the false tales and seedy content have not halted. It is clearly an uphill battle, yet one Aniston is certainly respected for initiating.

