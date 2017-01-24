Facebook Live Gang Rape: Three Middle-Eastern Men Sexually Assault Woman, Stream Act For Hours

Three men of Middle Eastern descent were taken into police custody over the weekend after they purportedly gang raped a young Swedish woman for three hours during a Facebook Live video stream.

According to a report from The Sun that originally appeared in the local publication, Expressen, law enforcement in the European country was notified by one Josefine Lundgren, 21, about the disturbing incident as it was taking place at a residence in Uppsala, north of the country’s capital of Stockholm, on Saturday evening.

“[One of the men] pulled her clothes off and lay on top of her,” she recalled, adding that the Facebook Live gang rape could only be seen by those who were members of a private group.

Lundgren went on to explain that the men had their way with the victim for nearly three hours before uniformed police officers finally made their way to the scene and arrested the individuals. Only then was the video feed eradicated, but by that point, it had been viewed by countless others.

“At first, I thought it was a poorly orchestrated joke,” a now-former member of the secret group shared with Expressen about the Facebook Live gang rape. “The first thing you think is, ‘how can you do such a thing to a girl?’ And [then], how can you do it live? It is totally sick.”

Since its introduction to the site back in April 2015, the Facebook Live feature, which was marketed to go up against popular camera-themed apps such as Snapchat and Periscope, has repeatedly turned up in the news cycle in ways that, similar to the Facebook Live gang rape, are both cruel and unusual.

For example, as noted by the Inquisitr on January 19, 18-year-old Ohio resident Shayla Rudolph was charged with felony child abuse after she went on Facebook Live to display that she had physically attached her son, 2, to a wall of her home with packaging tape.

When confronted by Child Protective Services (CPS) in the state on the matter, Rudolph said the troubling instance was meant as a “joke,” before once again going live on Facebook to complain about being reported to state officials.

“Whatcha gonna do now, call Children Services [again],” she reportedly yelled. “You can have his a**! I don’t give a f***! This time, y’all can take him.”

Once news of the online blowup made its way to CPS officials, Rudolph’s child was taken from her home, and she was subsequently arrested.

In a separate instance last July, as also reported by the Inquisitr, another parent was seen violently beating her teenage daughter for several agonizing minutes while a makeshift paparazzo streamed the encounter for a Facebook Live audience.

Throughout the expletive-filled visual, which was eventually shared to several other video-themed sites including YouTube, Georgia resident Shanavia Miller can be seen punching, kicking, and occasionally using a wooden object to discipline her child, 16-year-old Nia Green, for supposedly bringing a teenage boy into their home. Green could be heard vehemently denying the accusation over and over again as Miller continues to berate and strike her.

“This is my f***ing Facebook page now,” Miller exclaims at the end of the recording, as Green is seen weeping in a corner of a laundry room.

Hours later, Miller took to her daughter’s Facebook profile to confirm “ownership” and to explain the reasoning behind her harsh actions.

“I love my daughter with all my heart,” she stated, [and she] is not going to disrespect me or herself for nobody. Ain’t nothing [changed], [she’s] still my baby girl. Lesson learned.”

Unlike Shayla Rudolph and the accused Facebook Live gang rape trio, Miller was never charged with a crime. Nia was ultimately interviewed by Georgia’s Department of Family and Children Services and told officials that she had no issues remaining in the care of her mother.

